Missourians will head to the polls Tuesday for the primary election where they will be asked to consider state constitutional Amendment 2 which would expand Medicaid eligibility in Missouri if passed.
The topic has brought up several passionate opinions on the subject including several state legislators and state medical associations.
According to information from Bothwell Regional Health Center, the expansion of Medicaid will “provide better access to affordable health insurance for people with lower incomes.” It would also impact more than 4,300 people in the Sedalia area and decrease the number of unpaid medical bills totaling $3 million for the hospital, according to Bothwell.
Missouri Hospital Association Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Communications Mary Becker gave a presentation on Medicaid expansion to the Bothwell Board of Trustees Tuesday evening. She reported 37 states have adopted Medicaid expansion and none have reversed the decision.
Missouri has one of the lowest eligibility levels for Medicaid in the country, according to Becker. Parents at 21% of the federal poverty level, which is $4,479 per year for a family of three, are covered and adults with no children are not eligible. Under the new Medicaid expansion, an estimated 200,000 people who earn up to 138% of federal poverty would be eligible. That is $28,676 a year for a family of three or about $13.78 per hour.
Becker said there have been several questions on how the expansion will be paid for.
“(Medicaid) is currently financed through a state medical share so it’s about 66% federal dollars and 34% state dollars,” she said. “Under expansion that is 90% federal dollars and 10% state dollars. So many of the populations can be moved to the expansion population and have increased federal funds and decreased state match that would obviously free up dollars for things like K-12 education, transportation, law enforcement, that sort of thing.”
There are also start up costs for the program implemented which could take a couple of years. Becker explained there was a reserve of $173 million in the Department of Social Services budget which has not been moved to the treasury and could be used to cover the costs. She said some opposers have claimed it was $200 million immediately.
“We are not sure where that comes from, but what I think it must be coming from is that any time you have a ballot initiative it has to have a fiscal note attached to it,” Becker said. “The fiscal note attached to this ballot initiative states that it could result in increased costs of $200 million to savings of $1 billion.
“That’s a huge range but that comes from the state auditor but we believe that must be where the $200 million comes from,” she continued. “It has been estimated by the budget office at the state that it would be $30 to $50 million.”
An informational flier from Bothwell also stated expanded Medicaid coverage would reduce the number of uninsured individuals, that job growth is tied to Medicaid expansion and overall health for the population improves. Becker also said Amendment 2 has been endorsed by 330 “very diverse” organizations including the Missouri Hospital Association, Missouri Primary Care Association, Missouri Chamber of Commerce, Missouri Academy of Family Physicians and Missouri Ambulance Association, among others.
Some state legislators have voiced their opposition to the proposed expansion including state Rep. Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia. In a post on his Facebook page, Pollitt stated the amendment had no “off-ramp” provision if the Affordable Healthcare Act is repealed or if the 90% match rate is lowered or goes away. He also stated the amendment offered no “mechanism for funding the state portion of Medicaid expansion.”
“According to the latest projections from the Missouri Department of Social Services, approximately 300,000 more Missourians will become dependent upon the government for healthcare,” Pollitt wrote. “It is predicted to cost taxpayers upwards of $15 billion in the next five years. Almost $1 billion of which will be state revenue (GR).”
Pollitt also stated the amendment would add “billions annually to the rapidly growing federal deficit” and will cost Missouri more money. He also wrote about Missouri needing to have a balanced budget and the expansion will “force legislators to make difficult cuts to competing priorities like public education, transportation infrastructure and public safety.” He also stated it will make “less state revenue available for competing social services.”
In an op-ed for The Kansas City Star, state Rep. Cody Smith, the head of the Missouri House Budget Committee, also voiced his opposition to Amendment 2 urging voters to vote “no.”
“This is potentially the largest single expenditure in state history, and you, the voters, will be making a key decision for our state, our future and your own bank accounts,” he wrote.
Smith stated some estimates have predicted Amendment 2 could cost Missouri another $349 million a year than the state already spends. Smith asked the question of “Where is the money coming from?” Smith claimed it will be taxpayers who will “take it on the chin again” and be left with the bill.
He said Medicaid expansion in other states have caused a budget crisis, like in California where Smith said the state delayed payments to schools and cuts to public higher education as Medicaid costs increased. Smith said “other states have cut nursing home rates and put disabled individuals on waiting lists for Medicaid services after shelling out for welfare for able-bodied adults.” Smith also said cuts to schools, public safety and nursing homes would have to happen in Missouri as well if Amendment 2 passes.
According to The Missouri Times, Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is also urging Missourians to vote “no,” citing the amendment could add up to another 300,000 people to the system that’s “already strained and is already consuming a massive portion of the state budget, as well as massive portions of the state’s general revenue spending.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.