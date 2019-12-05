1 Million Cups hosted its monthly meeting Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College where Burrell Behavioral Health and John Swearingen of Lamy’s gave presentations.
John Swearingen spoke about the remodel of the J.A. Lamy Manufacturing Co. building in downtown Sedalia after being vacant for 20 years.
The third floor will feature nine “very high-end luxury apartments,” which Swearingen said a few are already pre-leased. He said the spaces would go for $2,500 or $3,000 in Kansas City but these units will be $1,600 a month, utilities included.
The second floor will have office spaces in various sizes for businesses, a conference room, and the Swearingen family’s office. He said they were willing to accommodate what a business would want for their office space whether they need to be expanded or sized down. The apartments and office spaces will be ready around the first of the year.
The first floor will feature three retail options opened and operated by the Swearingens including the Ox Horn Market, a specialty market and deli. On the east side will be a restaurant called No. 5 Bistro and Bar. The restaurant will feature “cool, casual American fare” and will be clean and local food.
For the third retail space Swearingen said they partnered with a business in Dallas to bring Josey’s Books and Records to Sedalia. Customers will be able to sell or buy records and books at the store. Record players will also be available for customers to test out records. The retail spaces are expected to open in March.
Swearingen said the most challenging aspect has been staying under budget and on time and prioritizing what they wanted to include. He also said they would be looking to hire people for the businesses in mid-January and people should watch the Lamy’s Facebook page until the official website launches.
“Really what I would ask everyone is, first of all, we’ll be open on the retail side of it in March so come and try and see what it’s all about…” he said. “Be open to the idea of what’s going on down here. It will be very cool. Come down and enjoy and take it in. It will be a cool place to hang out.”
A representative from Burrell Behavioral Health spoke about its Assertive Community Treatment for Transitional-Age Youth (ACT-TAY) Program. The program helps meet the behavioral health needs of transitional-aged youth from 16-25 whose “personal development and life decisions are at the forefront,” according to ACT-TAY Education and Employment Specialist Elyssa Harris.
Harris said it was an evidence-based practice and is a “completely different way to look at mental health.” The program serves all of Pettis County and up to 50 clients, with the program currently at around 30 clients.
The program works with individuals who “with a qualifying serious mental illness and significant functional impairments, emotional disturbance, co-occurring substance use disorders, or severe impairments to daily functioning or independent living skills,” according to Burrell’s website.
“It’s focused on a transdisciplinary approach,” Harris said. “We talk about it like a hospital without walls because of our team and how we wrap around individuals...We integrate all of our services so you're not bouncing around to different providers. It all combines with us. It’s a shared caseload for my team so you get more focus as a client.”
The ACT-TAY team includes a team leader and therapist, registered nurse, program assistant, substance use counselor, peer specialist, mental health specialist, and an employment specialist. Services offered include vocational/education assistance, peer support, medication management, individual therapy, substance use disorder support, and intensive case management.
The program has been a great success so far, according to Harris. About half of their clients are employed. They also had three 2019 high school graduates, will have four 2020 graduates, and a student at State Fair Community College. They have also had no hospitalizations of any kind since their clients have been enrolled with them, which is unheard of, Harris said.
“We always want to leave our clients with hope,” Harris explained. “A lot of our kiddos have a lot of struggles so our team lead always tells us to leave them with hope and to be hopeful.”
Challenges ACT-TAY workers see include negative misconceptions about mental health, substance abuse and homelessness.
“Right now there are over 200 unaccompanied youth at Smith-Cotton High School…” Harris said. “That means they don't have a guardian or an actual home and so they’re their own guardian.”
Other challenges are paying for medications, transportation, and stable, affordable housing.
Medicaid clients are the only ones eligible for the program although uninsured individuals are welcome to apply to the Sedalia program, according to Burrell’s website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.