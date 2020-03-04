1 Million Cups hosted its monthly meeting Wednesday morning at State Fair Community College. A representative from Furnell Investments talked about the company’s corporate apartments. Belmont Management Company, Inc. representatives gave a presentation about the company's new military/veteran priority housing in Warrensburg.
Deidre Esquivel of Furnell Investments gave a presentation to attendees about the company’s corporate apartments located at a variety of Furnell properties. A few are located on the third floor of the Landmark Terrace at 501 S. Ohio Ave. The corporate apartments are fully furnished and “ideal for someone coming in for a short time stay” according to Esquivel.
“We know that when industry comes (here) there are going to be some temporary folks here in our community,” explained Esquivel. “We recognized that and wanted to provide a place that they can stay short term with furniture and not have to worry about needing some or living without or staying in a hotel for six months.”
The Landmark Terrace corporate apartments also feature housekeeping twice a week and several shared spaces including a library, billiard room, media living room, fitness center, wet bar, meeting room, secluded dining room and terrace overlooking the downtown square.
Short term and long term leases are available with a minimum of 30 days and are priced between $1,350 to $1,650. Cable, electricity, utilities and water are all paid for by Furnell. Esquivel said Furnell has roughly 170 apartments in various locations in the downtown area. Some were converted into corporate apartments at locations including the Hotel Bothwell and Cromwell Crest as the need grew. She said they have a waitlist for the apartments but expect some to become available this spring.
Belmont Management Company, Inc. Service Coordinator Delilah R. Nichols also gave a presentation over the company’s new military/veteran priority housing in Warrensburg. The facility is expected to open this summer at 1105 Thompson St.
The 60-unit multi-use “service enriched” housing development was designed with families and service members in mind.
“This housing design was created with military families in mind and working families,” Nichols explained. “Service members and veterans are given priority consideration upon completing applications and passing a background check. That was the initial goal, to give back and honor our service members and veterans.”
The facility will consist of 13 buildings, 12 for housing and one community building according to Nichols. Tenants will pay for electricity and the company will pay utilities.
“There will be 60 units consisting of one to three bedroom apartments,” she said. “Forty five of the apartments will be offered in the affordable rate with 15 at the apartment rate.
“Your rent ranges from $425 to $850 per month,” she continued. “That will be based upon the applicants income, apartment size, and whether there’s affordable or market rate apartments.”
Nichols said the goal was to have the community building and some of the housing completed in July or August and the rest of the housing done in November. Nichols said anyone is free to apply and she is currently accepting names and information to be put on a list to be contacted when the application process opens.
The company is also offering to assist residents with “identifying and connecting community supportive services, education and assessment” according to Nichols. This will include things like life skills, computer literacy, PTSD programs and more.
“This isn't just housing, we’re offering a sportive services plan,” Nichols said. “We are providing an environment that will provide individuals the opportunity to become engaged. So maybe we have someone who’s come back with wounds of war. Maybe it’s someone who’s trying to get themselves together, get back on their feet.
“That’s where I come in,” she continued. “I’m going to work with resource providers to help them get the services that they need. It’s not mandatory, but it’s an opportunity to help people pull their lives together if that’s a need they have.”
Inquiries for Furnell Investments can be referred to 660-827-2213 or info@furnellcompanies.com. For Belmont Management Company, Inc. phone 660-525-2024 or dnichols@belmontmgt.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.