According to a new report from the University of Missouri, the number of people in Missouri facing food insecurity has dropped to pre-recession levels. However, 865,000 people across the state are still food insecure, including many from Pettis County.
Whether it is a lack of finances or access to nutritious food, hunger is a very real problem for many residents of Pettis County, according to the 2019 Missouri Hunger Atlas conducted by researchers at the University of Missouri Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security.
“Three years ago we reported that Missouri households were the hungriest they had been in decades,” Sandy Rikoon, dean of the College of Human Environmental Sciences and co-director of the MU Interdisciplinary Center for Food Security, said in a press release. “We are happy that things have improved, yet food insecurity remains a fact of life for nearly 15% of the state’s population. Additionally, more than 275,000 Missourians experienced multiple disruptions of normal eating patterns and reduced food intake over the previous 12 months.”
The Missouri Hunger Atlas has been conducted in 2008, 2011, 2013, 2016, and 2019, according to Rikoon. He said the researchers started conducting the atlas after seeing no other agencies were “pulling data together” on hunger in the state. The atlas compares Missouri counties against each other on the extent of hunger in the counties and how well counties were doing in what the researchers call “performance.”
“We wanted to look at not only the extent of the problem but how well each county was doing in terms of the percentage of people eligible for the food stamp program or other programs who were participating,” Rikoon explained. “We have measured both what we call need and what we call performance...
“We’re trying to give counties a good idea of their needs and so on. I know a lot of counties use this data to go to county commissioners or potential funders for funds to support food pantries, for example, by showing how extensive the need is.”
Rikoon explained in the 2016 atlas, Pettis County had ranked average in terms of need compared to other counties and high in performance. In 2019, Pettis County ranked high in need and high in performance. All results are based on comparisons between the counties.
“When I look at the numbers, here’s my best guess about Pettis County,” Rikoon said. “Basically the poverty level of Pettis County today has not changed. With economic recovery and so on in the state, whereas the state’s poverty level has declined a few percentage points over the last couple of years, Pettis County’s is unchanged.
“So it’s not that they’re doing worse than a few years ago, it’s just that other people are doing better. That’s why the overall rank for Pettis County need has moved from the average in the middle quintile into the high. There’s also a very high category so they’re not in the very high category, they’re in the high category.”
Rikoon explained the poverty rate in Pettis County is roughly 17% and is approximately the same as it was in 2012. The state’s poverty level is about 14%, making Pettis County’s rating roughly 20% higher than the state average, according to Rikoon. Rikoon said in his research the biggest factor which affects hunger is poverty.
“The biggest one has to be poverty or income level,” Rikoon said. “Those counties where there’s a combination of low wage labor, minimum wage labor and say higher housing cost, for example, then they have the biggest difficulty. Part of it’s poverty, part of it’s other costs that people face in terms of if high housing costs, high utility costs, which eat up a lot of people’s income. Then there’s not much income left for food. I’d say the biggest predictor is poverty though.”
Rikoon said counties that had new poverty or higher numbers of elderly people who were food insecure also tended to have much more difficulty getting people to participate in programs. Counties with a larger number of families with children can also have more difficulty since there is more financial pressure with children.
However, Pettis County also ranked high in performance in the 2019 Hunger Atlas, meaning the county is making effective use of resources available. According to Rikoon, about 73% of those eligible for WIC utilize it, compared to 56% in the state. The county is also doing well in participation in the SNAP program, which the researchers consider the most important.
“I don't know for sure why Pettis County does well,” Rikoon said. “I think it has something to do with the individuals who operate the programs in Pettis County. They must be doing a good job getting the word out about the programs and helping people enroll in those programs and so on…
“I think Pettis County, this is all in comparison to other counties in Missouri, they tend to do pretty well in getting people in programs,” he continued. “In order to solve the problem of hunger, it’s really going to be a matter of how to get people out of poverty. Sometimes it’s economic development, but sometimes if you have a fair amount of elderly people or disabled people and so on, then it’s really the size of the programs that are there to support those folks.”
Rikoon said he visited Open Door in Sedalia a few years ago and was really impressed. He also emphasized the importance of nutritious food being given out since those who are food insecure tend to have more health vulnerabilities like diabetes or hypertension. He said he has gone to some places distributing food where the food was not “really all that useful for the problems they (food insecure people) had.” It is also important to have classes showing food insecure individuals how to use food to make good meals using tools available to them. Several individuals who are food insecure do not have utilities so they have a hard time cooking.
“A lot of people have to make difficult choices,” Rikoon said. “Do I pay my rent or my utilities or buy my medicine or buy food? Food is often at the bottom of that list.”
The 2019 Missouri Hunger Atlas is available at https://bit.ly/39JOrWO.
