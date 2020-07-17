Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include comments from Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and MSF Director Mark Wolfe.
After initially saying the Missouri State Fair would go on as planned with some pandemic-related changes, officials announced Friday the traditional fair will pivot to a youth livestock show.
The annual event will still be hosted Aug. 13-23 in Sedalia. All other events including the Opening Day Ceremony, the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, the carnival midway and all other non-youth livestock related events will be canceled.
Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn told the Democrat on Friday the decision to cancel all non-livestock events allows the tradition of the fair to continue.
“The Missouri State Fair has always been about showcasing Missouri agriculture,” Chinn said via email. “With the plan to pivot to a youth livestock show, we’ve protected the core of the traditional fair – that’s our youth exhibitors.
“Although the COVID-19 pandemic has prevented us from hosting a traditional Fair, we are excited to focus on the hard work our youth in agriculture have put into their projects. This fair is for them,” she continued.
Chinn, who is a member of the Missouri State Fair Commission, noted the Agriculture Department and State Fair Commissioners have worked with their partners at the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services to develop a public health plan to protect the exhibitors, their family and the Sedalia community. This includes providing additional hand sanitation stations and face masks, and a steep increase in cleaning and sanitation efforts across the fairgrounds.
Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe, while expressing his gratitude the fair will continue to showcase the state’s youth exhibitors, expressed disappointment with the cancellation of many other familiar events for this year’s Fair. He noted plans are to host a traditional event in 2021.
“Fair staff and commission work year-round to put on the annual State Fair each year. We have a great team, and rely on the support of our contest and show superintendents to showcase the best of Missouri,” Wolfe told the Democrat via email Friday afternoon. “It is certainly disappointing for all of us that we will not be able to host a traditional fair this year, but we are excited to offer Missouri 4-H and FFA youth the opportunity to showcase their projects on the fairgrounds. We are looking forward to working with our many partners and supporters to bring back the traditional fair next year.”
In 1901, the fair began as a showcase of Missouri agriculture. Staying true to that tradition, the fair will continue to allow the agriculture education experience for Missouri 4-H and FFA members by offering a Youth Livestock Show only, according to a news release.
Fair officials cited public health and safety and quality outdoor experiences as the two primary reasons for the decision.
“We care deeply about the public health and safety of our fairgoers and our community,” the news release states. “When the original decision to move forward with the Fair was made, the information and numbers were different than they are now. In collaboration with Gov. Parson and the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services it was determined that the best course of action was to work to reduce the number of individuals on the fairgrounds. Best practices for sanitation and public health will still be implemented during the youth livestock show.”
The statement went on to say, “The Fair takes pride in hosting a quality outdoor experience for all fairgoers. That success relies heavily on the support of our partners, sponsors and vendors. As those supporters have evaluated the effect the pandemic has had on their ability to participate, many have had to limit or cancel their participation. Limited concessions will be on grounds to service our exhibitors and their families.”
Livestock Superintendent David Dick, who spoke to the Democrat on July 7, is uncertain of the number of entries at this time. Last year more than 4,000 Missouri FFA and 4-H youth exhibitors participated in the 11-day event. A total of 27,245 livestock and competitive entries were exhibited in 2019.
“Our planning has been on how to handle the possible increase in the number of livestock entered,” Dick said of the 18 livestock superintendents he oversees each year. “We have to be able to handle the number as far as stalls and pens and accommodate the show schedules so there is enough ring time.”
Numerous state fairs have been canceled across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Iowa State Fair Other canceled fairs include Wisconsin, Indiana, Minnesota, Ohio, North Dakota, Oregon, California. Texas, Kansas and Alaska. Several have also pivoted to the livestock-only option or something similar.
The fair will be issuing applicable refunds. Exhibitor camping will still be available through the event. All current reservations will be honored. Exhibitor camping inquiries can be sent to campgrounds@mda.mo.gov.
For more information, visit mostatefair.com.
