In 155 days, starting Aug. 13 through the 23, tens of thousands of visitors will arrive in Sedalia for the 2020 Missouri State Fair. As the state’s premier venue for livestock exhibits, hundreds of 4-H, FFA, and youth exhibitors will once again take to the show ring to showcase their livestock.
According to a Missouri State Fair’s Marketing Department press release, ”more than 4,000 Missouri FFA and 4-H youth participated in the 2019 State Fair with building demonstrations and exhibits and showing livestock. 27,245 livestock and competitive entries were exhibited, continuing the Fair’s mission to cultivate future leaders in agriculture and promote excellence in Missouri agriculture.”
What many may not realize is the Missouri State Fair is 90% self funded by revenues brought in during the Fair and from facility rentals throughout the rest of the year. According to Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe, the remaining 8 to 9% of funding comes through the Department of Agriculture.
On average, the facilities and grounds of the venue that hosted the first fair in 1901 are booked for various events 350 days.
“Gov. Parson and our current legislature understand and respect the importance of agriculture to our state,” Wolfe commented. “They also appreciate the state fair’s role in both the history and future of Missouri Agriculture. Several much-needed maintenance and repair projects are currently underway on the fairgrounds as well as ground work preparing for a new, multi-use pavilion.”
During the 2019 Missouri General Assembly’s Legislative Session the Missouri State Fair received approximately $8.5 million for capital improvements and repairs.
“Agriculture is the No. 1 revenue producer in the state generating over $88 billion annually,” State Representative Brad Pollitt, R-Sedalia, was quoted in a Democrat article from Nov. 7. “The Missouri State Fair is the premier showcase for Missouri Agriculture each year.
“Capital improvements and additional building projects have long been put on the back burner.”
While the State appropriated funds during the legislative session for needed repairs and upgrades there is a possibility the fair will charge a stalling fee during both the Fair and off- season events.
According to Wolfe the decision regarding a possible stalling fee has not been made at this time.
“Most large fairs have significant expenses associated with bedding costs and especially with bedding removal,” Wolfe explained. “Most large fairs already have stalling and bedding fees in place to offset at least some of those costs. The Missouri State Fair is one of the few who has not yet passed on their costs to the exhibitors.”
If it is determined that the stalling fee is necessary, it would be applied to cattle, equine, swine, sheep and goats Wolfe noted.
“This fee is being considered as a possible solution to offset increasing current costs for bedding removal and additional expenditures for bedding material requested by exhibitors,” Wolfe said. “We are discussing all opportunities for funding in hopes of not increasing costs to exhibitors or fairgoers, but with that in mind it is possible that the requested improvements may not be realized if no funding source is discovered.
“We are looking at all revenue sources for ways to offset increasing costs across the entire operation,” Wolfe added. “For example, the annual minimum wage increases that are currently on-going are costing the fair more than $50,000 in additional expenses each year.”
The State Fair Commission is ultimately responsible for making the final decision as to any possible stalling fees. Commissions may reach a decision during a meeting scheduled for Friday.
