Without realizing it, 31 young men and women have become the faces of the future of agriculture for the state.
As first-time exhibitors at the Missouri State Fair, the individuals were recognized as recipients of a $500 First Time Exhibitor Grant from the Missouri State Fair Foundation. U.S. Congresswoman Vicky Hartzler, R-4, was present as were Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn and Director of the Missouri State Fair Mark Wolfe to talk to the exhibitors at a lunch hosted in their honor at McKinney’s Fried Chicken Friday afternoon.
“Well it’s really heartwarming to see these young people who are representing Missouri’s agriculture,” Hartzler said while eating lunch with the exhibitors and their families. “It brings back a lot of memories for me—of course I grew up on a farm and everyday was spent working with my mom, and dad and sister as we took care of our pigs, and cows and helped raise our crops and put up hay.”
Hartlzer added she was so encouraged to see the youth of Missouri uphold that tradition and the role they play in agriculture in helping to feed the world.
“I’m glad I had the opportunity to meet a lot of these outstanding young citizens and I know agriculture has a bright feature because of them,” Hartzler commented.
Hartzler admitted the COVID-19 pandemic initially affected the state’s agriculture industry.
“Well, initially it disseminated prices of almost every commodity,” Hartlzer explained. “Farmers and ranchers were receiving less money for the products they were raising.
“But then we also had other factors including some crops having to be plowed under because restaurants closed, and there was nowhere for the fruits and vegetables and the milk to go,” Hartzler explained. “And then we had the meat packing plants shutting down causing a surplus of pork and cattle with nowhere to go.”
Hartzler explained she has been working with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to get the plants open and operational.
Before arriving in Sedalia Friday, Hartzler had met with members of the Central Missouri Food Bank and State and Federal agricultural leaders in Columbia to look at programs to both help producers that also provide meals to the hungry and those in need.
According to Wolfe, the idea for the grants came from a visit to a Foundation event in 2019, from Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe. Kehoe suggested the idea of a grant or scholarship program to help offset the expenses for livestock exhibitors who were showing for the first time at the fair.
“The lieutenant governor contributed the first $500 and from there we passed around the hat and collected a tremendous amount,” Wolfe explained. “What a great way to start off as an exhibitor than at the State Fair.
“Our numbers are up this year,” Wolfe continued. “I think there are a lot of reasons but for many of these exhibitors they weren’t able to show at their local or county fairs (because of the pandemic). What a great place to start off than the Missouri State Fair. It’s a great way for these families and kids to get involved and start a tradition.”
For grant recipients and first-time exhibitors B.g. Tyler, 9, of Corder, and Charlot Thornton of Slater who is also 9, this year’s fair was an opportunity to make new friends and have fun while learning about exhibiting their pigs.
“It’s been a lot of fun, and I’ve made a lot of friends,” Thornton said. “It’s also made me work hard.”
Tyler’s mother, Stephanie Tyler, commented many individuals who do not raise livestock do not realize the amount of time and money that is involved for the families.
“It takes a lot of time and money to show pigs.” Stephanie Tyler commented. “They do it because they love it, not to make money. The grants are a way to help offset some of those costs.”
Tyler said the recipients were grateful for the program.
B.g. explained she hopes to one day become a teacher, while Thornton has plans to study food science one day.
Chinn said the grant program is a way to help families develop and continue traditions that will begin at the Missouri State Fair.
“This is just such a great opportunity for the kids,” Chinn said. “This is the first year for it and it has brought families to the Fair that maybe wouldn’t have come. They really have enjoyed the opportunity for their kids to show at the State Fair and hopefully these will be families that start a new tradition of being at the State Fair each year.“
