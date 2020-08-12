As the Missouri State Fair returns to its origins and focuses on youth in agriculture, so too is the Missouri State Fair Foundation.
Decades ago, families would come to the State Fair with a trunk filled with picnic baskets and coolers of food they would anticipate eating after they toured the fairgrounds and its exhibits. It was an opportunity to make a day of the event as generations of one family would return to the buildings and livestock shows before perhaps sharing the remainder of their meal before returning home.
This year families will once again have the opportunity to share a picnic meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12 on the historic fairgrounds.
“In a year full of change and uncertainty, we decided to offer our Fair Family the comfort of a familiar family tradition — the State Fair Picnic,” Wendy Loges, Executive Director of the Missouri State Fair Foundation, said via email. “On countless occasions, fair fans have shared that one of their favorite memories is when mom packed a picnic for the family to enjoy at the Missouri State Fair.”
For that reason, the Foundation transitioned its traditional dinner/auction to a "Picnic Gala."
Loges explained the picnic allows the Foundation to provide an opportunity for far more members and fair fans to continue their tradition of coming home to the Fair in a safe manner.
“Since my first day on the job, fair fans have been telling me their number,” Loges said. “It never fails. It might be a stranger on the phone or a random person who needs a golf cart lift, or one of our members renewing their commitment. Fair Fans always tell me how many years in a row they have been coming to the Fair.
Loges commented earlier this week Judy Yoder, a Foundation member from Jefferson City, called to tell Loges she has never missed a fair for the last 70 years. Yoder has no plans of doing so this year, either.
“She wanted to know if she could still come home to the Missouri State Fair this year and if so, what would be the best day,” Loges said. “I said absolutely, and we talked about the things she liked the most (corn dogs and kids showing) and made plans to meet up. The picnic will allow people to keep their ‘number’ alive.”
Tickets for the picnic are $20 for adults and $10 for children. Loges explained the picnic allows the Foundation to support loyal “fair food” vendors.
Guests have the choice of a hot beef sundae (mashed potatoes, roast beef, gravy, cherry tomato), a traditional fried chicken meal, or a corn dog and funnel cake meal.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at the Centennial Gate across from Kehde’s Barbeque on South Limit Avenue. Those attending should stay in the right-hand lane until they reach the Missouri State Highway Patrol office at the Fair Ticket Entrance. Individuals will receive information for the online auction and one-way directions to pick up their meals.
“After picking up their meal, guests may choose to eat at their favorite picnic area on the Fairgrounds — at least 6 feet away from other guests — or take it home to enjoy,” Loges said. “Guests are encouraged to bring yard games for their family and make an evening of it.”
At 7 p.m., the Foundation will host the Legacy Flag Dedication in honor of the Robert and Barbara Hayden Family at the roundabout between the Coliseum and Director’s Pavilion. The evening will conclude with a small fireworks display across from the Administration Building at approximately 8:45 p.m.
Proceeds from the picnic and a virtual auction will benefit improvements to the fairgrounds, Youth in Agriculture Scholarships and First-Time Exhibitor Grants. There are two ways individuals can participate in the auction: send a text to 243725 with the message Picnic2020 or visit one.bidpal.net/picnic2020.
