They are a part of every trip or vacation it seems, bringing home a souvenir to help keep the memories alive of a place and time.
This year many visitors and exhibitors to the Missouri State Fair are making it a point to stop by the Missouri State Fair Foundation’s souvenir booths to purchase items to remember a historic Missouri State Fair.
Although the 2020 Missouri State Fair has not been a traditional one, a number of the items for sale by the Foundation have a traditional theme, according to Missouri State Foundation Executive Director Wendy Loges.
“One of our favorite shirts this year has been the #FairStrong shirt in red, white and blue,” Loges commented Tuesday via email. “People have liked them for their ‘family’ Fair picture.”
According to Loges, there many items that can be purchased at the two booths located near the Swine barns and the Coliseum. Items include a wide variety of shirts ranging in sizes for children and adults, caps, pennants, shot glasses and other items.
Lapel pins and shot glasses are always favorite collector items, Loges explained. She added traditionally adult-sized shirts are among the top-selling items. Despite a decrease in attendance, those items continue to be among the best sellers in 2020.
Foundation volunteer Sue Nutt said Wednesday afternoon despite limited attendance during the first five days of the Fair, sales have been “good. I have been surprised by how busy we have been.”
Nutt commented some items such as the lapel pins and shot glasses have sold out as people are wanting a keepsake from the Fair.
“Typically, we begin placing our large orders in March,” Loges said. “However, we have begun ordering some seasonal shirts year around too.
“We ordered a Christmas shirt and one with a KC Chiefs theme right after the Super Bowl,” Loges continued. “This year we were just placing our large order when COVID hit.”
Any merchandise not sold during the 2020 Fair will be available for sale at moststefairfoundation.net and in the Foundation office on the first floor of the Administration Building on the fairgrounds.
Proceeds from the sale of the items benefit the Youth in Agriculture Program and improvements to the fairgrounds and its facilities.
