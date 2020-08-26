The 2020 Missouri State Fair was like no other. It was, as State Fair Director Mark Wolfe said in an open letter posted on the Fair’s Facebook page Tuesday, “a challenging year filled with difficult adjustments and missed important life events for kids.”
“It was important to everyone involved in planning the 2020 event that the Fair not be one of those missed life events. It was so encouraging to see that rather than focusing on what may have been missed, our youth exhibitors were motivated, focused, appreciative and optimistic,” Wolfe added.
Many will remember the 2020 Fair as one where the focus was where it should be: on the dedication and efforts of the thousands of FFA and 4-H exhibitors who showcased livestock during the 11-plus days of the Fair. Competition in some livestock shows begins before the start date of the Fair, as it did this year.
According to Wolfe in an email to the Democrat, “feedback from our exhibitors and their families was overwhelmingly positive. It was encouraging to see our exhibitors so motivated, focused, appreciative and optimistic. The outpouring of thanks from our exhibitors and their families truly made all the extra hours and stress worth it for me, our staff, superintendents and commission.”
Wolfe thanked all the individuals who helped make the Fair possible, including the staff, superintendents and commission members. He also thanked Gov. Mike Parson, Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe, the Missouri Legislature and Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn for their efforts. Wolfe said the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Emergency Management Agency, Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team and Missouri Department of Corrections “went above and beyond in their support this year.”
During a typical fair, there may be as many as 1,000 seasonal and Fair hires. There were 112 employees hired for the 2020 event, according to Marketing Director Kari Mergen.
Mergen added it is still too early to tell the final financial figures for the 2020 event.
“Please keep in mind that these (financial) numbers can vary considerably year to year,” Mergen explained. “Estimated revenue generated from a typical Fair would be around $4,000,000. We are anticipating for 2020 that revenues will be minimal and we are still working through the process to see what the actual loss will be.”
Wolfe noted in his letter that while the Fair “enjoyed the opportunity to host our youth livestock exhibitors, we also missed our loyal vendors and concessionaires, competitive exhibit entrants and superintendents, Fair fans and supporters whose favorite Fair activities had to be canceled this year.”
He added they have appreciated the kind words of understanding and are anxious for the opportunity to invite residents from across the state back in 2021.
While there is still uncertainty to be addressed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, planning is underway for the 2021 Fair. According to Mergen, organizers are planning as normal as possible for 2021. As the state is set to observe its Bicentennial in 2021, Fair officials are looking forward to working with the Bicentennial Commission on its plans to add Bicentennial exhibits and activities to the Fair’s programming.
Wolfe said via email that all along, Fair officials wanted to stay true to the Fair’s mission of promoting excellence in agriculture and providing opportunities for youth in agriculture to showcase their projects.
“The 2020 Missouri State Fair Youth Livestock Show certainly did that,” Wolfe commented. “Looking through comments from exhibitors on our Facebook page, it’s evident that our exhibitors were grateful and appreciated the opportunity for youth to compete and show off all their hard work with their projects.
“While the Fair was certainly not the same, for exhibitors their show experience was, and that sense of normalcy was very much needed for us all,” he continued. “We, of course, missed the traditional aspects of the Fair — the concerts, motorsport events, rodeo and bull riding, the shopping, seeing all the competitive exhibits in the buildings, and other Fair favorites that had to be canceled this year. The smiles and looks of pride on our exhibitors’ faces, however, were still there and the family atmosphere in the livestock barns and show rings made everyone feel at home.”
