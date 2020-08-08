In less than a week, the 2020 Missouri State Fair will officially begin. While it may not be what some expect, it provides an opportunity for visitors to experience the best in youth agriculture while still having the opportunity to feast on some traditional fair food Aug. 13-23.
“The focus on livestock and agriculture this year provides the perfect opportunity for local folks especially to come out and see a livestock show, walk through the barns and really get to see what it’s like to show livestock at the State Fair,” Missouri State Fair Marketing Director Kari Mergen said via email. “Fairgoers typically have their ‘must-sees’ when they come, and for some, that might not include the livestock side of the Fair. This is a chance to really see what the Fair is all about – supporting our youth who have worked so hard on their livestock projects.”
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the numbers for 4-H and FFA livestock exhibitors have risen by 528 over 2019, according to entry numbers provided by Mergen. Only two classes, horses and dogs, have seen a decrease in entries from 2019. Without rabbits or mules being exhibited this year, officials are pleased with the numbers.
“I believe the numbers are up because there have been very few county fairs,” Livestock Superintendent David Dick explained. “It is something that the families can participate in together.”
Visitors can find judging schedules atwww.mostatefair.com/judging-schedules and competition updates at www.mostatefair.com/competition-updates.
The Sale of Champions is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22. The annual event raises funds for the Youth in Agriculture Scholarship Program. Virtual opportunities are available to watch/participate in the sale. More information can be found at www.mostatefair.com/youth-in-agriculture.
The 4-H Building will be open to feature all the winners from the county levels from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 13-22 and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23. While the FFA building will not be open this year, there will be drive-thru judging Aug. 12 in the new Director’s Pavilion.
Changes have also been announced for the Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Ham and Bacon auction. The event, which is typically hosted during the Governor’s Ham Breakfast, is scheduled to begin at noon Friday, Aug. 14 in the Swine Pavilion.
While the auction is part of each fair, so is the “fair food.” About 20 food vendors will be open for visitors to purchase many of their favorites.
“(The) businesses are supporting our exhibitors and families by providing food service during the event,” Mergen explained. “The public is welcome to come out and get their Fair food fix, too.”
Mergen explained the general public needs to enter the fairgrounds through the Main Gate on West 16th Street or the Centennial Gate on U.S. Route 65. Visitors can park as close as they can to the admission gate and come into the fairgrounds, free of charge. Other gates will be open, but those are reserved for livestock exhibitors.
According to the Fair’s Facebook page, the Fire Fighters Association of Missouri will be on site providing fire protection and the Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team will be providing EMS services 24 hours a day. Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol along with other security staff hired by the Fair will be on site 24 hours a day as well.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fair has implemented a number of guidelines for visitors including added cleaning and sanitizing protocols. Attendees are encouraged to use hand washing and sanitizing stations located across the grounds and follow recommended guidelines for social distancing. If individuals feel sick, they are asked to stay home. Those who have tested positive, are living with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the 14 days prior to the Fair or are awaiting test results are also asked to stay home.
Fair officials posted the following statement on the fair’s website for visitors: “Being in public places poses an inherent risk of being exposed to COVID-19. The Missouri State Fair cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed to COVID-19 during your visit.
“… COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to serious illness or death. Guests should evaluate their own risk in determining whether to attend the fair. The CDC advises that those who are particularly vulnerable, including those over 60 and those with underlying health conditions, may be at higher risk for severe symptoms. Even those with no symptoms can spread the virus if infected. Interaction with others on the fairgrounds poses a risk of contracting the coronavirus. By attending the Missouri State Fair, you voluntarily acknowledge and agree that you assume the risks associated with attendance.”
On Friday afternoon, Fair officials issued the following update regarding the use of face masks while attending the Fair.
“The Pettis County Health Center Board has voted to put in place a mandatory face mask order for Pettis County, where the State Fair takes place, effective at midnight Aug 7. The order states that masks are not required when individuals can maintain social distancing of at least 6 feet.
“As the fairgrounds totals nearly 400 acres, the opportunity exists for social responsibility and situational awareness for attendees and exhibitors. Attendees should follow the CDC and local health department guidelines and wear a mask, if not able to appropriately social distance. As has been planned all along, the Fair will provide free masks for anyone who requests while visiting the grounds during the Fair.”
