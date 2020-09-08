Thirteen people died in traffic crashes during the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol news release.
The 2020 counting period for the Labor Day holiday was from 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4 through 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
The Highway Patrol investigated 274 traffic crashes, which included 124 injuries and 10 of the 13 fatalities. Troopers made 145 arrests for driving while intoxicated and 89 drug-related arrests. During the counting period, troopers also investigated 15 boating crashes involving six injuries. Troopers patrolling the state’s rivers and lakes made seven arrests for boating while intoxicated and 12 drug-related arrests.
During the 2019 counting period, the Patrol investigated 284 traffic crashes, which included 118 injuries and four of the nine fatalities. Troopers made 115 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. In 2019, troopers also investigated 11 boating crashes involving four injuries and arrested 10 people for boating while intoxicated on the state’s rivers and lakes.
Troopers investigated 10 of the 13 fatal traffic crashes over the 2020 Labor Day holiday weekend. Three fatal traffic crashes occurred in both the Troop C, Weldon Spring area and Troop G, Willow Springs area. Two occurred in the Troop D, Springfield area. One fatal crash occurred in each of the Troop A, Lee’s Summit, and Troop F, Jefferson City areas. The remaining three fatalities were investigated by the Florissant, Columbia and Springfield police departments.
Four fatalities occurred Friday, four occurred Saturday, four occurred Sunday, and one occurred Monday.
The 13 fatalities include Chris M. Eye, 43, of Sedalia, who died when the vehicle he was driving traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, which occurred on the Katy Trail west of state Route BB. Cooper County Coroner James Hurt pronounced Eye dead at the scene.
