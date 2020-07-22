The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the results of its high-speed enforcement campaign. According to a news release, from noon to midnight each day on July 17-18, troopers’ enforcement activity included 668 citations for moving violations, 1,256 warnings, 2,557 traffic stops, 598 speed citations, 264 seat belt citations, 513 motorist assists and 119 crashes.
The release states 200 of the 598 speed citations were to motorists traveling more than 20 mph over the speed limit.
The high-speed enforcement campaign was an effort to address a drastic increase in egregious speed and hazardous moving violations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fatal crashes have increased dramatically in Missouri, according to the release, despite a period of significantly lower traffic volume. Missouri is experiencing a 16% increase in traffic fatalities compared to last year.
Across the state, the highway patrol has seen a 58% increase in speeds at or above 26 mph over the speed limit from January through June when compared to the four-year average. Troopers issued 4,869 summonses to drivers traveling 26 mph or more over the speed limit during that time. The data shows the most common violators are between the ages of 15 and 29. Most of the speed violations occur during the weekend.
MSHP Superintendent Col. Eric T. Olson reminded the public speed is one of the leading contributing factors to fatal traffic crashes.
Troopers with the Iowa State Patrol, Arkansas State Police, Nebraska State Patrol, and Kansas Highway Patrol joined Missouri’s troopers in the enforcement campaign. All officers focused on enforcing traffic laws related to excessive speed, hazardous moving/aggressive driving, and distracted driving.
