After an appeals court called for a new trial for a Sedalia man convicted of domestic assault and armed criminal action, the Missouri Supreme Court has reversed that decision, denying the man a new trial.
In January 2019, the Missouri Western District Court of Appeals reversed a conviction against Mark C. Brandolese, 52, and requested he have a second trial in Pettis County.
A jury found Brandolese guilty in May 2016 of beating his housemate with a cane and cutting him with a knife. He was sentenced to 15 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.
Brandolese’s defense attorney, Robert C. Cook, noticed during jury selection that a woman shared the same last name as Assistant Prosecutor Tony Farkas, according to appeals court documents. He asked whether the two were related, and the woman confirmed she was Farkas’ sister. Pettis County Circuit Court Judge Robert Koffman refused to remove her from the jury because Cook had “failed to follow up with questions about her ability to be fair and impartial,” according to court documents.
Farkas assisted with the case against Brandolese by appearing for a few preliminary hearings and signing some early pleadings but did not participate in Brandolese’s trial, according to court documents. State law disqualifies a member of a jury who is within four degrees of relation to the prosecuting attorney. Pettis County Prosecutor Phillip Sawyer was the only prosecutor involved with the trial.
On Dec. 26, three judges from the appeals court determined Brandolese didn’t have a fair and impartial trial because one of the jurors was the sister of a Pettis County assistant prosecutor. The court determined Farkas’ early involvement with the case was enough to establish he was “in the same cause” with the prosecuting attorney, according to the appeals court ruling.
The judges applied an overturned civil suit to make their final decision. The appeals court reversed the ruling and found Koffman was in error by not removing Farkas’ sister from the jury. It reversed Brandolese’s conviction and remanded him for a new trial. Brandolese was to remain in custody at the South Central Correctional Center.
However in July, the Missouri Supreme Court, in a split ruling, reversed this decision and denied Brandolese a new trial.
Brandolese appealed his convictions for domestic assault and armed criminal action, challenging the failure to disqualify a juror and raising evidentiary and instructional errors, according to court documents. However, the court ultimately did not find anything in the record which “establishes manifest injustice or prejudice based on the circuit court’s declining to strike the juror for cause” and therefore Brandolese is not entitled to a reversal of his conviction and a new trial, according to court documents.
Judge W. Brent Powell and two other judges affirmed the circuit court’s decision. In his statements, Powell wrote the defense counsel had not used a peremptory strike to remove the juror before she served on the jury. He also stated the claim on error on the issue was not included in Brandolese’s motion for a new trial.
Brandolese also did not allege the juror was statutorily disqualified from serving on the jury at any time during the proceedings before the appeal, according to court documents. Powell stated because Brandolese did not bring the alleged error to the circuit court’s attention, the claim is “reviewed for plain error under Rule 30.20.”
“Although Brandolese claims the circuit court’s failure to disqualify Juror No. 16 pursuant to section 494.470.1 violated his right to a fair and impartial jury resulting in manifest injustice, there is no evidence or allegation beyond the alleged unpreserved error itself that Brandolese suffered an unfair or unjust trial,” Powell wrote in court documents. “Brandolese, therefore, has not met his burden to establish manifest injustice.”
Powell continued, writing Brandolese did not allege or demonstrate the juror was unfair or partial causing a manifest injustice in the trial, that Brandolese pointed to no statement made by the juror that she was biased or partisan due to her relationship with her brother and Brandolese did not “present any other evidence of unfairness, nor could he.” Powell also said Brandolese did not show or allege the juror was aware of Frankas’ participation in his pretrial proceedings.
“This Court cannot presume or impute bias to Juror No. 16 without some evidence or suggestion the juror knew her brother was involved in an early stage of the prosecution,” Powell wrote.
Powell also refuted a multitude of claims by Brandolese’s legal representation in his comments.
Chief Justice George W. Draper dissented along with two other judges, citing the circuit court’s failure to disqualify the juror on statutory grounds “constituted clear, evident and obvious error depriving the defendant of his constitutional right to a fair and impartial jury and resulting in manifest injustice warranting relief under this Court’s plain error review.”
Judge Mary R. Russell concurred in part and dissented in part, ultimately affirming the circuit court’s judgment.
According to court documents, Russell “would find the juror was disqualified statutorily, she agrees the circuit court’s failure to exclude the juror did not constitute plain error because the defendant failed to establish manifest injustice or prejudice.”
“Brandolese failed to meet his burden demonstrating manifest injustice or prejudice, and the circuit court’s violation of section 494.470.1 did not constitute plain error,” Russell wrote in her remarks.
