For those who have made recent trips to grocery stores. the effect of COVID-19 on the food supply is already evident.
With limits on certain food products and empty shelves, the pandemic has and will continue to have a long-lasting effect on agricultural producers, according to Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn.
“COVID-19 has had a tremendous and long-lasting impact on agriculture,” Chinn said via email. “Every commodity, from food to ethanol, has been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
“However, we know our farmers, ranchers and agribusinesses are resilient,” Chinn continued. “Time and time again, we see agriculture band together to get through tough times and that’s what we’ve seen during COVID-19.”
The Department of Agriculture has worked closely with Gov. Mike Parson, Missouri’s Cabinet members and the federal government to support producers by prioritizing agriculture as essential functions and temporarily waiving certain regulations, Chinn explained. In the end, the department's No. 1 goal is to protect the agricultural workforce, which includes farmers, ranchers and their team members, she said.
Tied directly to that goal is maintaining an adequate food supply for consumers.
“At the beginning of Missouri’s COVID-19 response, many grocery store shelves were stripped as consumers began stocking up,” Chinn noted.” At the same time grocery demand shot up, food demand in our schools and restaurants came to a halt. The food supply chain needed time to adjust and some grocery retailers put in place limits to ensure each customer was able to purchase what they needed.”
Regarding national reports of dairy farmers dumping milk, Chinn said as of last week, the department is not aware of any dairy producers being asked to dump milk in Missouri.
With the arrival of spring just as orders for social distancing were going into widespread effect, farmers and ranchers faced a number of new challenges.
“Spring is a busy time for Missouri’s farmers and ranchers, from wrapping up calving and weaning to planting this year’s crop,” Chinn said. “Social distancing has required our farms, ranches and agribusinesses to work a little differently this spring with the end goal of keeping each other safe and healthy.”
Chinn said examples of changes include no-contact seed deliveries, video consultations for veterinary medicine, and ag retailers limiting access to their storefronts and fulfilling orders by phone for pick-up.
According to Chinn, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security designated food and agriculture workers as “essential critical infrastructure.”
“That was no mistake,” Chinn commented. “Social distancing in our communities keeps those essential workers, like farmers and ranchers, healthy so they can keep farming.”
The University of Missouri Food and Agriculture Policy Research Institute estimates a $20 billion drop in net farm income across the United States as a result of COVID-19. According to its early estimates, cattle, pork, chicken and milk prices will see a significant drop in commodity prices. The exact dollar amount lost by producers is yet unknown and will be dependent upon how long the pandemic lasts.
Through the coronavirus relief bill, Congress appropriated $19 billion in funding to go toward certain agriculture programs. Across the United States, farmers and ranchers will receive direct payments totaling $16 billion. Each producer will be limited to payments of $125,000 per commodity and $250,000 per producer or entity, according to Chinn. Their payments differ depending on which commodity they raise and are based on real and estimated price losses.
“Although the FAPRI estimates and CARES payments seem close in total, this funding will not get close to making farmers and ranchers whole,” Chinn noted.
On Thursday, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., joined 27 of his Senate colleagues in sending a bipartisan letter urging President Donald Trump to eliminate payment limits for livestock, dairy, and specialty crop producers in the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program.
A statement from Blunt’s office explained the coronavirus pandemic has “caused significant damage to agriculture operations across the country.” The statement said the assistance provided through the CFAP will help with critical relief but that the proposed payment limits “will significantly reduce the program’s effectiveness for many family-owned farms and ranches facing unprecedented losses due to the coronavirus.”
“The COVID-19 crisis has caused unprecedented damage to the livestock, dairy and specialty crop industries,” the senators wrote. “Agricultural economists have estimated over $13 billion in harm to the cattle industry and $5 billion to the pork industry due to the pandemic, with many billions more in injury to dairies, fruit, nut, and vegetable producers, and the horticulture and floriculture industry. As is true for many other small businesses across the country, this financial harm comes through no fault of these farmers and ranchers, nor is it the result of typical market forces. As such, these relief payments should aim to indemnify as much loss as possible without restrictive payment limitations.”
In addition to the 27 senators the letter is supported by the American Farm Bureau Federation, AmericanHort, American Sugar Alliance, Farm Credit Council, Florida Fruit & Vegetable Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, National Milk Producers Federation, National Pork Producers Council, National Potato Council, United Fresh Produce Association, U.S. Cattlemen’s Association, and Western Growers Association.
