Despite decreased traffic volumes, the Missouri Department of Transportation is dealing with a surge in work zone crashes.
According to a MoDOT press release, the department has already had 39 truck/trailer-mounted attenuators hit in work zones across the state in 2020. According to the release, attenuators are like “giant, crushable shock absorbers which absorb momentum and reduce the force of the impact” with lessened damage to drivers and vehicles. In 2019 at this time, there had only been 19, and this year has decreased traffic volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had a 100% increase in TMA hits at a time when traffic on Missouri roads has decreased by nearly 50% for much of the year,” MoDOT Director Patrick K. McKenna explained in the release. “That’s not only an overwhelming figure, it’s also completely avoidable with appropriate driver attention.”
According to MoDOT Senior Communications Specialist Arley Hoskin, accidents are happening primarily at the department’s mobile work zones where crews work on potholes or striping roads.
“Those sorts of things are where we’re seeing the TMA that’s behind our work trucks to kind of protect them, that’s what we’re seeing get hit,” she said. “In the first two quarters of the year, we had 29 TMA hits in the first two quarters across the state, and 14 of those came from pothole patching.”
Hoskin explained the primary cause for many of these accidents has been motorists driving faster and more distracted, with a big concern being phone use while driving.
“The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a statement that the incidents of people being pulled over for speeding that is up during COVID…” Hoskin told the Democrat. “There’s been a 58% increase in speeds more than 26 mph above the speed limit. That was during the first two quarters of 2020, according to the MSHP.
“We’re seeing speeding up and it may be because there’s less people on the road, we aren't really sure,” she continued. “We’re seeing speeding up, and then we’re also seeing people still using their phones while driving…It’s making the roads less safe for our crews.”
Any time highway workers are present on a roadway, drivers and workers’ safety depends on drivers’ focus and attention, according to the release. Since 2012, the state Slow Down and Move Over Law requires motorists to slow down and change lanes when approaching a MoDOT vehicle or law enforcement and emergency vehicle with flashing lights. According to the release, failure to do this is a misdemeanor and can result in fines and/or imprisonment.
Hoskin was not able to give specific details on injuries MoDOT crew members sustained in these accidents but said “some of the incidents are minor and some of them are not.”
“We have in the past had people lose their lives because of these kinds of incidents. It’s definitely something that we take seriously,” Hoskin said. “Also because it’s something that can be preventable. There’s nothing on your phone that is that important that you need to be looking at it while driving. There’s nowhere that you need to be that you can’t get there a few seconds later.”
Last year, Gov. Mike Parson signed “Lydon’s Law” to revoke the driver’s license of anyone who hits a highway or utility worker in a work zone or an emergency responder in an emergency zone, according to the release. Lyndon Ebker was a 30-year-old MoDOT employee who was hit and killed in a work zone in Franklin County by a distracted driver in 2016.
“We really want people to slow down in work zones and think of our workers the same way you would think of your family,” Hoskin said. “We want all of our MoDOT family to be able to make it home just like we want all of the drivers on the highways to make it home. So we want people to be cognizant of that.
“... Our big thing is buckle up, phone down, as soon as you get in your car. That will make the roadway safer for everyone.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.