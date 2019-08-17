Although she wasn’t raised on a farm, agriculture seems to be in Chloe Momphard’s blood. For most of her life she has committed herself to promoting agricultural organizations and causes.
As the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen, Momphard’s chances to share her knowledge and love of agriculture will continue throughout the next year and beyond.
“I was not fortunate enough to grow up on a farm, however, my grandpa has been farming for his entire life and I have been able to help and celebrate that involvement,” Momphard explained just days after being named queen Aug. 8, following a two-day competition at the Missouri State Fair.
The 19-year-old studies Animal Science Pre-Vet at The University of Missouri-Columbia. She is a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, a former Missouri FFA State Officer, a member of the Mizzou Top 14, and a member of the Pre-Vet Club. She is involved in 4-H and the Troy FFA Chapter.
It is through both 4-H and FFA Momphard said she was given the opportunity to raise and show sheep as well as enhance her knowledge and appreciation for agriculture.
“The agriculture industry truly is so diverse and unique that anyone can find their place, whether it be in production or sales, research or marketing and retail,” Momphard said. “There are unlimited options and everyone is affected by agriculture — you don’t have to come from an agricultural background to appreciate and celebrate the industry.”
Momphard plans to finish her animal science degree at MU. She is pursuing a minor in Captive Wild Animal Management while studying animal welfare evaluation. Upon her graduation she plans to attend vet school so she can work as a food animal veterinarian with the hopes of one day “reaching producers and focusing on increasing the animals’ welfare, quality and yield,” she explained.
Many who have seen Momphard during her brief reign may wonder why she is using a crutch. It is the result of recent surgery to repair a torn ACL.
“I tore my ACL playing basketball several years ago,” Momphard said. “The original repair failed and they hard to go back in and fix everything.”
With her ACL revision surgery completed three weeks before the pageant, she has not let it slow her down.
She commented there have been many highlights from the first week of the fair. Among her favorites have been Military Appreciation Day, the dedication of the Charlois Barn, the daily flag retirement program honoring veterans, meeting with the farm families from across the state on Monday, Tuesday’s Missouri Farmers Care Drive to End Hunger where FFA and 4-H students packaged meals for those facing food insecurity, and the rooster crowing contest.
“I am looking forward to attending fairs and festivals around the state of Missouri,” Momphard said. “I am humbled by the opportunity and experiences that have been provided.
“Being crowned the 2019 Missouri State Fair Queen is quite the honor and I will do my best to represent Missouri and Missouri Agriculture well,” she added. “Thank you to everyone that has been so welcoming and hospitable throughout the experience, especially the commissioners.”
Participants in the queen pageant were judged in multiple areas including interview, speech, talent and evening gown.
Momphard received top ranking in the Interview, Evening Gown, and Speech rounds of the pageant. As queen, she will receive a $2,000 scholarship to continue her education. Momphard entered as Miss Lincoln County and is the daughter of Doug and Margaret Momphard.
