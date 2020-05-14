Steve Moore is challenging East Ward Alderman Edward Saltsgaver for his seat on the Smithton City Council in the June 2 municipal election.
Moore participated in a questionnaire from the Democrat to offer voters information about himself. Saltsgaver did not submit a response.
Moore ran for the council in 2016 but said he ended up not campaigning for the seat once he learned the incumbent decided to file at the last minute.
Q: Why are you running for office?
Sedalia, Pettis County and the surrounding communities are growing at a rate far exceeding the state and federal averages. According to some officials at the Missouri Economic Development Agency, the local area is poised to experience a growth spurt similar to what the Springfield/Branson areas did in the ‘70s through ‘90s, over the next 10 to 15 years. New industries, outside investments, expansion of highways and railroads, and increased population that could grow by 150,000 to 200,000 is not only possible, but expected by many. I am running for office to ensure that Smithton is an integral, important, and vital participant as these future developments occur. When this unprecedented expansion occurs, and it will, Smithton with our highly rated and accredited school system, along with rural charm, is perfectly situated to be an attractive location for families to realize their dreams in a safe and comfortable environment.
Q: What are your qualifications?
I am a 60-year-old former National Disaster Responder, former business owner (Little Bear’s), with 20 years working in sales and have lived in the Smithton community for over 20 years. I have experience in budgeting, human resources, management, problem-solving, and prioritizing objectives. As a lifelong area resident, political science enthusiast, history buff, youth baseball coach, son of local hard-working parents, and parent myself, I can bring a new face and fresh perspective to local and area events, history, dialogue, and policies. I have worked for some of the area’s finest businessmen, women, and their entities: John and Ron Ditzfield, Chuck and Dee Stockstill, John and Cathy Hammons, and my own folks Carl and Claurine Moore. Their visions, knowledge, successes, and tutoring have taught me much that has greatly aided in steering my journey and forming my views.
Q: What do you think are some top issues facing the city that need to be addressed soon?
For the most part, Smithton does not have any dire or pressing issues. Yet there are ongoing maintenance, upgrade and community concerns as with any community however large or small. Abandoned and condemned or dilapidated property ordinances to remedy the situations in a quicker, more timely manner need to be looked at. Increasing the city’s tax base, not taxes, should be a goal to better able the city to grow and fund improvements. Between 100 and 150 semis use the main street through Smithton daily going in and out of the JBS Feed Facility located right in the middle of town. Needless to say, it is tough on the roads. Better cooperation between the city, county, state and JBS should be explored to keep our roads maintained and safe.
Q: What goals do you have for office if you are elected?
First is accessibility. I am disabled/retired. I stay home all day, every day unless I leave for an appointment or routine shopping and occurrences. This means if a resident or city official has an immediate concern I’d be a quick set of eyes and ears to address it and relay information as needed.
Being such a desired school district to live in, I would like to see investments in nice, affordable, multi-unit housing development to increase the immediate population and tax base. Along with that, we could look into a community pool for our residents in the summer. A fairgrounds with events arena, events building(s), large shelter(s) and stage for concerts, etc. I would like to help grow the Smithton Fair — increase the size and score of events with possible additions including a rodeo, concert(s), carnival, and possibly motorsports events. Mostly I would like to substantially increase the pride and participation in, of and for our community.
Q: Why should people vote for you?
I think Smithton is on the verge of a small renaissance. Over the next decade or two as Pettis County and Sedalia grow, Smithton is perfectly placed to grow with it. Still rural, yet right next door to the action, I can see a time when Smithton doubles in population to 1,000. I can see a time when there’s a Casey’s or Break-Time, a few antique stores, more local businesses, maybe a truck stop at W and 50 Highway, and more business opportunities. Even a sports or typical bar and grill which I will go on record and not oppose.
We have a highly successful, energetic, and able young mayor, a great council, and a fine support staff already in place. A community of former and currently hard-working folks that want a good education and environment to grow up in for their kids and grandkids. That’s already here. Yet, I believe a fresh set of ideas, perspectives, goals, and input is never a detriment. I know my opponent and he is a very able and fine gentleman. A loss to Ed would be perfectly OK with me. But at 60, and considering it for years, the time is right to try.
