The Sedalia Fire Department named Matt Moulton as its Firefighter of the Year during the May 18 Sedalia City Council meeting.
According to Sedalia Fire Chief Greg Harrell, Moulton has been with the department for two and a half years. Moulton has tested and qualified as a time and title driver, is a certified fire service instructor 1, is certified in both confined space and high angle tech rescue and is a licensed EMT.
Moulton is also the recipient of two Green Sheets, which are acknowledgments of efforts above and beyond the norm by the department, and one Life Save Award for actions involving performing CPR and clearing the airway of an 8-month-old which were instrumental in the child’s survival.
Harrell explained the choice of the recipient each year is based on several factors.
“We don’t make these decisions or choices based on heroic actions or a single event during the previous year,” Harrell told the Democrat. “In most cases, we don’t look just at the previous year, we look back over the length of time that someone has been with us once we come up with a name.
“The chief and the deputy chief discuss among themselves who their selection is going to be,” Harrell added. “In this case on Matt, one thing taken into consideration was his willingness to help…He’s always looking for extra things to do like staying busy.”
Moulton is originally from the Sedalia area and has lived in the area for most of his life. After working a desk job for about 14 years, Moulton said he “just needed a change in what I was doing.”
“I think it was the first year they did the fire academy here and a friend of mine just told me about it and I inquired and went through the academy and did well, really enjoyed that,” Moulton explained. “I ended up graduating the academy, applied here and got on here and I’ve been here ever since. I really enjoy it….
“The idea of serving the community was really appealing,” he continued. “I like helping people and this job has afforded me a way to do that which I truly enjoy.”
Moulton said switching from a desk job to the fire service was an adjustment initially.
“You go from an 8 to 5 to a 24-hour shift where you’re away from your family for 24 straight hours,” he said. “It’s very different but in turn I have gained a family in the people that I work with now. It is truly a very family-like environment that we live in.”
Moulton said the job is “very rewarding personally” and that he enjoys the opportunity to do something completely different and “never knowing what you’re going to get into.”
“The biggest goal is to try to make the department better than when I started however I’m able to achieve that…” he said. “Just to make it a better department, it’s already a great department but I want to help it improve and grow with the community.”
Moulton said receiving the award was exciting but that he feels the award could have gone to a number of firefighters in the department.
“We all put in a lot of work, there’s many number of firefighters here that could get it,” he said. Everybody puts their heart and soul into the department...
“I would say it’s not an award I could have achieved without the opportunities that were given to me and the leadership and experience of everyone above me,” he continued. “This is the greatest job in the world and I am truly thankful to be here.”
