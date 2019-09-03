The Missouri State Highway Patrol has released information from its Labor Day counting period.
According to a news release, four people died in traffic crashes during the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year, there were 11 fatalities. The counting period ran from 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 to 11:59 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2.
The MSHP investigated 309 traffic crashes with 107 injuries and four fatalities, 116 driving while intoxicated arrests and 95 drug arrests. MSHP also investigated 13 boating crashes with four injuries, 10 boating while intoxicated arrests and 16 drug arrests.
During the 2018 counting period, the patrol investigated 257 traffic crashes, which included 119 injuries and seven of the 11 fatalities. Troopers made 113 arrests for driving while intoxicated last year. In 2018 troopers also investigated seven boating crashes involving three injuries and no fatalities and arrested 15 people for boating while intoxicated. There were no drownings over the 2018 Labor Day holiday weekend.
Troopers investigated all four of the fatal traffic crashes over the 2019 Labor Day holiday weekend. Two fatal traffic crashes occurred in the Troop C, Weldon Spring, area and one occurred in each of the Troop B, Macon, and Troop I, Rolla, areas.
One person drowned over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Lloyd D. Randle, 18, of Jefferson City, drowned after driving his vehicle into the Missouri River from the Noren Access on August 30. Callaway County Medical Examiner Stacy Huck pronounced Randle dead at 9:29 p.m. Aug. 30. The MSHP Dive Team recovered his body Sept. 2. The Osage County Sheriff's Office, Callaway County Sheriff's Office, and Jefferson City Fire Department assisted at the scene.
