The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine people died in traffic crashes during this year’s Thanksgiving holiday counting period from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1.
According to a news release, the MSHP investigated 404 crashes with 166 injuries and seven fatalities, 94 driving while intoxicated arrests and 63 drug arrests.
Of the seven traffic crash fatalities troopers investigated, five fatalities occurred in the Troop C, St. Louis area; one fatality occurred in the Troop B, Macon, area; and one fatality occurred in the Troop D, Springfield, area.
One person died in a traffic crash Nov. 28, three people died in traffic crashes Nov. 29, four people died in traffic crashes Nov. 30, one person died in a traffic crash Dec. 1, and three drownings occurred Nov. 30.
There were no boating crashes, zero boating fatalities, and no boating while intoxicated arrests reported during the 2019 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.
During the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period, troopers investigated 543 traffic crashes, which included 11 fatalities and 140 injuries. Statewide, 13 people died and 498 people were injured in 1,640 traffic crashes over last year’s Thanksgiving holiday. Troopers arrested 86 people for driving while intoxicated and made 67 drug arrests during the 2018 Thanksgiving holiday counting period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.