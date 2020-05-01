In times of uncertainty, individuals often return to the familiar. It provides a sense of security and comfort while facing the challenges of life.
For many, gardening has become both a practical and emotional comfort. The economic and nutritional benefits of growing and raising a food supply are well documented. Now in a time when families have been asked to shelter in place, gardening can bring families together as they work in their gardens.
Dr. Amie Breshears is an MU Extension Specialist in Agriculture and Environment, covering Benton, Henry, and Pettis counties. She and her husband, David, have three sons. The family raises beef cattle on their family farm near Warsaw.
Breshears recently spoke to the Democrat about her lifelong passion for gardening and the benefits it can provide others.
“My family took time early the other evening to ‘put in some garden,’ as my grandma would have said,” Breshears wrote via email from her kitchen table. “Our home garden consists of eight raised beds built of concrete blocks, 4-foot-by-12-foot, filled with dirt. This has been our primary garden since 2013. Getting to the point where we are now was a bit of a process.”
The family began with a traditional garden laid out in rows. It required both tilling and hoeing to manage weeds.
“I could not operate the tiller by myself, which really cramped my style, since my garden was just one of the balls I was juggling as a working mother,” Breshears explained. “It was hard to find time for David and I both to be together, without our small children, to till and maintain the garden.”
Breshears fast forwarded the story a few years to her first try with a raised bed. She had several reasons for giving raised beds a try including wanting something close to the house since the couple then had small children.
“Our home sat on a slope and there was no flat land close to the house,” Breshears explained. “I wanted to be able to weed and maintain it myself – think ‘no tiller.’ We ultimately chose to put in one 4-foot-by-12-foot bed made of wood and filled it with dirt. We utilized cattle panels to make a fence around it to keep pets and pests out. There was plenty of loose, loamy soil and no tiller required.”
Unfortunately, they chose a location very close to the house or her “kitchen garden fantasy on our south-facing slope,” as she described it. They also realized there were not enough adequate daily hours of sunshine. They also realized they had put the fence enclosure too close to the garden bed and didn’t have the necessary room to care for the garden within that enclosure.
“Suffice it to say, that year’s garden was a disappointment,” Breshears reflected.
Breshears decided that this third time would be the charm so she did some research and found a raised bed garden style that would work for their situation.
“The materials were easily sourced and relatively inexpensive considering how long I thought they would last, the structure provided built-in seating that eliminated constant standing or squatting, and it was easily modified to protect plants from extreme cold or heat,” she explained. “The raised bed I chose was made entirely of concrete block, two rows stacked on top of each other, holes up.”
The family cut lengths of PVC pipe to put down into the holes of the concrete blocks and put flexible pex pipe in those length of PVC pipe to form a ribbed framework over the garden that could be covered in plastic sheeting to protect plants from the cold or shade cloth to protect plants from the sun. The beds were then filled with dirt and leveled out.
“Finally, we had found the garden style that was right for our family in this season of life,” Breshears said. “We’ve been gardening in this concrete block raised bed garden since 2013 and what started as two beds quickly grew to eight, at which time my husband said he was ‘done building beds,’ so that’s where we have remained.”
The family has grown multiple varieties of potatoes, asparagus, beans, beets, radishes, peppers, squash, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, horseradish, herbs, rhubarb, tomatoes, and corn.
“Spring crops, summer crops, and fall crops, we’ve done it all,” Breshears said. “We’ve covered the beds with plastic sheeting to prevent frost and harvested crops as late as the first week in December. We’ve learned a lot about what works really well and what doesn’t in a raised bed.
“One of my favorite things about my garden is that so many plants come back year after year, including asparagus, horseradish, sage, thyme, and rhubarb,” she noted. “This year so far, we’ve put in arugula, black-seeded simpson lettuce, buttercrunch lettuce, basil, cilantro, sugar snap peas, golden beets, red beets, radishes, and curly parsley.”
Breshears said she is hoping to plant again in about a week or so, depending on the weather, to ensure they have a steady supply of vegetables, hopefully staggering out the harvest. She, like other gardeners, is awaiting her first crop of peppers and tomatoes..
Breshears said she is happy to answer questions and welcomes hearing tips and tricks from other gardeners. She can be contacted at abreshears@missouri.edu, 660-619-7994, or on MU Extension in Benton County on Facebook.
