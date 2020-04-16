The COVID-19 pandemic has taught everyone much can happen in a week, a month or a year.
Amie Breshears, a University of Missouri Extension Specialist for Agriculture and Environment, knows this all too well. As she marks her one-year anniversary with the Extension she, like others, has been making many adjustments through her personal life and work to help the communities she serves.
Breshears is headquartered in Benton County but covers Pettis and Henry counties as well. A 1991 graduate of Warsaw High School, she, her husband and their three children live south of Warsaw where the family owns and operates a cow/calf farm.
“I know I’m not the only one perhaps overwhelmed with ‘real life’ right now,” Breshears said via email. “I want people to know it’s OK to not be OK and that they don’t have to gloss it over or pretend like things are OK when they’re not.
“I believe that it’s healthy, to be honest, and that it will actually get us further down the road than keeping a stiff upper lip all the time,” she explained. “What can’t be cured must be endured, as they say, but I want us to stay mentally healthy while we are enduring.”
According to Breshears, the biggest adjustment as far as her work has been not being able to be out face-to-face with the people she serves.
“I can’t lie,” Breshears said. “I miss my people.”
During an average week, Breshears noted she would meet in person with 100 or more people in the office and at various programs and meetings. All Extension face-to-face programming has been canceled through May 15.
“I’ve been working hard to find other ways to connect and share information that people really need now,” Breshears commented. “I’m really proud of Extension’s response in all of this, which has been to quickly switch gears and go ‘virtual’ with our programming, including 4H, agriculture, and health and nutrition.
“We’ve also been reaching out with phone calls and emails, ratcheting up our social media postings, and find ways to serve in our communities that may be new and different to Extension, but meet the needs our communities have now,” she continued.
The economic concerns of others are also at the forefront of Breshears’ thoughts.
“I know folks are very concerned about the economy and I’m right there with them – when I think about the number of small businesses including agriculture enterprises in the area I serve as well as all those around the state, it’s a big deal,” Breshears said. “I’ve been trying really hard to lay my hands on the best possible information about the CARES legislation to push out to folks who need it, doing everything from emailing to calling on the phone to messaging them on Facebook.”
Breshears explained she was asked to serve on a statewide Extension Community Commitment Committee created to help Extension Community Engagement Specialists best meet the needs of their residents. The committee is looking at ways to equip others to do so as well.
“One of the issues that was brought up was that we all, as members of a local community, need to be good ‘old-fashioned’ neighbors – reaching out to the folks who live in our neighborhoods, but also those within our churches, community groups, and organizations, as well as those in our hospitals and nursing homes,” Breshears commented. “A phone call or Facebook message or greeting card or text might literally be a lifeline and most of us have it within our power to reach out in this way.”
Breshears noted Extension employees are also exploring other options and would appreciate community feedback.
“We understand that folks have many needs at this time, and that some of them may be very basic, and we want to do all we can to help meet those needs and to equip others in our community to do so as well,” Breshears said. “Extension is working very hard to respond and serve in unprecedented ways during these unprecedented times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.