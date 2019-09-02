As construction season begins to come to a close, the city still has several projects planned for this year and next.
The final phase of streetscape will not be completed this year, but water line improvements have been made and several other projects are in the works.
During its July 22 meeting, the Sedalia City Council awarded bids for the completion of the final phase of streetscape and funding was included in the 2019-20 budget. When the city put the project out for bid, however, the bids received were higher than expected. The city then put it out for bid a second time with similar results.
Although the second bid received was significantly higher than the engineer’s estimate, the council approved it since the city has STP grant funds that need to be designated by Sept. 30 and the city wants to complete the nearly decade-long project. The goal start date was Aug. 15 with it being completed sometime in the fall.
MoDOT is the grant administrator and the federal funds pass through the state department. During the August Central Business and Cultural Business board meeting, City Administrator Kelvin Shaw explained MoDOT had not allowed the city to proceed with the second bids.
“They (MoDOT) have to give a concurrence letter that they have the say that yeah they agree that this was all done appropriately and that they recommend the grant funds pass through. They basically said that they would not agree with that (the city’s approved bid) because they thought that it was too far away from the engineer's estimate,” said Shaw.
Public Works Director Brenda Ardrey told the Democrat it would not have cost MoDOT any more money, but they just believed the city had made a “bad decision.”
Ardrey said the department called construction companies asking if they would bid on the project and many said they had already committed to all the projects they could do. Others were having trouble finding enough workers to work on all of their projects and others did not want to commit to such a small project.
MoDOT wanted the city to change its bid specs to get a better bid. It also suggested the city try bidding the project with a six-month completion time, which Shaw said the city could not do.
“We tried to explain to them that we can’t have our downtown tore up for six months and we might as well just put a ‘for sale’ sign on those businesses because it would kill them, it would run them out of business,” Shaw said.
The city was also worried about the grant funds that were set to expire Sept. 30. According to Shaw, MoDOT said the funds are obligated.
“They were supposed to put those two things in writing,” Shaw said. “That the funds were obligated and they would remain obligated and that if we bid it the third time that they would go ahead and recommend it. Whatever the bid came in.”
The city will put the project out to bid for a third time and Ardrey said she hopes it will be a spring 2020 project.
“It was a frustrating call but, bottom line is unless we want to give up on about $240,000 worth of federal grant funds then we’ve got to play by their rules. Their rules are that we can’t accept this bid so we’ve got to rebid and we’ll try to do it as a spring project,” said Shaw.
Other projects in the city are going better. Phase 1 of the water improvement projects on Second Street to Broadway Boulevard and Ohio to Park avenues is almost done. A four-way stop is set to be installed at Winchester Drive and 10th Street by Sept. 17. The city was also scheduled to do roughly 400 blocks more of chip and seal as of Aug. 21.
The council approved a bid for the 2010 Water System Improvements Phase 3 Project during its Aug. 19 meeting. It will complete a water improvements package that was not completed in 2010 in the area of Margaret Avenue, Sue Lane, Albert Lee Lane, and Harold Avenue.
On the city’s portion of the Katy Trail extension, the goal is to bid the project in November and start it early spring 2020, according to Ardrey. The city is also working on getting all of the paperwork and “red tape” done for the rail spur project at the Sedalia Rail Industrial Park that houses Nucor.
Ardrey said she believes it is an exciting time to live in Sedalia with all of the projects going on and projects planned.
“Bottom line we’re excited that we’re this close to having it (streetscape) complete and we’ll feel even better when it’s done. We’ve got so much to be excited about it’s just one of those things you know?…” she said.
“We do have a lot that went well, went right. Very much the way we expected it to. You’ve got to be excited if you live in Sedalia. The Katy Trail is coming, we’ve got new water lines so your water pressure is better. Winchester, the potholes and weird angle isn't there anymore. We’ve got quite a bit done this year.”
