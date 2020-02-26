Voters in district 2 of the Pettis County Ambulance District will decide between an incumbent and a newcomer for the Board of Directors in the April 7 municipal election.
Vice Chair Mike Layton is seeking reelection in 2020 after serving on the board since the district was formed in 2012. John Nail has also filed as a candidate for district 2.
“I’ve been on the board since the beginning. I like being on it and would like to see where we’re going to go,” he said of deciding to seek reelection.
Layton has spent his entire life in public service, first in the military for about nine years followed by 20 years as a volunteer firefighter and 23 years in law enforcement. He said he initially joined the board to see the other side of public service.
The board has formed a committee to create a strategic plan for the district as it moves from a new district to an established one after seven years of service. Layton said that while the board’s ideas for the district have changed over the years, he thinks the district is “where we want to be.”
“We already established the TT station, we purchased the building we’re in now for the central station (in downtown Sedalia),” Layton said. “I’d like to see a station out west somewhere, we’re basing these on call numbers. … We’re at the point now where certain equipment … we pull maintenance and if anything is broke it’s fixed, but some of that equipment has a lifespan and has to be replaced. Unfortunately, medical equipment is not cheap.
“... Right now we’re maintaining but eventually, I’d like to see us grow and recruit the best people we can. I’m a firm believer that you get what you pay for,” he added.
When it comes to making sure those items are fixed and replaced, among other budgetary decisions, Layton said he thinks the board members are being good stewards of taxpayers’ money to help offer “the best service in the state.”
“Right now I think the board as a whole is doing a good job, I think we’re pretty much on the same train as far as where we would like to go and working on the way we’re going to get there,” Layton said.
Layton said based on personal opinion and community feedback, he thinks PCAD’s service is some of the best in the state. When it comes to transparency and communication, he said the district has improved in those areas since Eric Dirck was named EMS Chief a few years ago. Layton said he gets along with the administration and employees and often visits to ask questions and have discussions.
“I’m the only one (on the board) who has worked in public service and emergency services so I know what we’d like to do and what the state says we can do,” he said. “I also understand equipment that needs to be purchased and maintained. I also understand where the money comes from and try to do the best with the money we’re allotted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.