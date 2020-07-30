A local nonprofit is hosting a day at the park this weekend with fun family-friendly games and food.
The Northside Organization Reinventing The Honor (N.O.R.T.H.) will host its second annual Day in the Park from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday in Hubbard Park.
“We used to do this over on the northside every year but the N.O.R.T.H. organization, our nonprofit, took it over about three years ago,” explained N.O.R.T.H. Co-Founder Shawn Sims. “So this is the second annual big shindig that we do...It’s basically a community event where we try to get the community together and bring everybody together for a day of fun.”
Sims said the event is free with some food for sale and the organization will be taking donations. “Everybody’s welcome,” according to Sims, and the event is family friendly with a variety of things to do. Activities include a dunk tank, bounce houses, 50/50 raffle, free throw contest, three-on-three basketball tournament, cake walk, and music.
This year N.O.R.T.H. will also have a voter registration drive and provide information on the upcoming election. Sims said a main goal this year is to get younger people involved in local politics and local government.
“I want people to realize that we can yell and scream all we want to, but we the people as the community have to come together and decide what we want, what we don’t want.” Sims said. “The only way to do that and to change that is by voting and getting involved in your local politics…
“That is my goal, to get people out and get involved and want to be a part of it,” he continued. “Just to have their voice heard. Looking at the last general election numbers for Pettis County we were right at about 19% from the total voting population. Nineteen to 20% of us came out and voted. There’s another population that’s not even registered to vote.”
N.O.R.T.H. was founded by Sims and his brother Kardell Sims about three years ago.
“Our organization is about basically reinventing and rehabilitating the north side of town and giving people something to be proud of again,” Sims said. “We want people to be proud of where they’re from and their neighborhoods again.”
The organization has been working on acquiring empty lots on the north side and is planning on building “low income houses, family houses, and affordable housing for families” and a learning center. The organization also does sponsorships for children who need help paying fees for sports and helps with a back to school drive for kids in the community.
“We wanted to be productive members of the community and we wanted to get some back to the community that we helped tear down when we were younger,” Sims said of he and his brother.
“We got in trouble when we were younger,” he continued. “I went off to the Army, he ended up getting in some other trouble and went to prison. Once he got out and I got out of the military we decided to give back to the community because we slowly over the years watched the community fade away to about what it is now.”
For more information, visit www.northorg.org or facebook.com/northsideorg.
