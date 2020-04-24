There will be a Pettis County Ambulance District Board of Directors race in the June 2 municipal election with newcomer John Nail challenging Vice Chairman Mike Layton for his district 2 seat.
Nail most recently served as principal and as an instructor at St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Sedalia. He has also worked as an agent at Farmers Insurance and managed a former restaurant in the State Fair Shopping Center where he was also active in the Merchants Association. He has served in leadership positions in his church, served as president of the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce and has been involved with the Pettis County American Heart Association and Habitat for Humanity.
Nail is now retired and he said that allowed him the opportunity to run for public office.
“I like to be of service to the community, it’s what I’ve always done,” he said.
Nail said he hasn’t looked at the budget closely but one area that stands out is PCAD’s partnership with the Windsor Ambulance District. He said he doesn’t condemn the board for its decision to assist the WAD for the last five years but that it’s something he’s heard citizens talk about and he understands their concerns.
“That hits a nerve in me because they’re not part of our taxing district. I do understand they were trying to help a neighbor out,” he said. “If I had been on the board at that time and understood all the things that came into that I might have voted that way too, but I just don’t know enough about it. … On decisions like that, I’d want to know enough about it to express to the citizens of my district why we chose to use their tax money that way.”
Nail said he believes the government should operate with the least amount of taxpayer money possible to get the job done and that he thinks he can help the district be fiscally responsible.
Last spring, the board voted to roll back its tax rate from 0.5% to 0.45% but voted a few months later to reverse the decision. Nail said he’d like to know more about those decisions, noting taxpayers were told when the district was being formed that the tax rate would be rolled back if the higher rate wasn’t needed.
“I’m interested in getting the most accomplished with the least amount of money without jeopardizing the mission statement which is to provide professional and compassionate care while providing excellence in service,” he said. “That’s got to be the driving force, we’ve got to do that.”
The board and EMS Chief Eric Dirck are working on creating a long-term strategic plan for the district. Nail said he agrees such a plan is needed.
“Every organization I’ve been involved with there’s been plans,” he said. “At the school, it’s hard but we sat down and did a five-year, 10-year plan. You have to have a target in order to know where you’re going. If you aim at nothing you usually hit it.”
If elected, Nail said he will spend time talking with Dirck and the rest of the board to learn more about the district and its operations. He has already been talking with board members and attending meetings since he filed for candidacy.
While the areas of emergency medical services and public service are new for Nail, he said he’s accustomed to learning more about the various industries he has worked in. After teaching for three years in Kansas City using his education degree, he entered the restaurant business. Being a salesman was new for him too when he joined Farmers Insurance.
“When I went over here to St. Paul’s, I had never been an administrator. So every time it’s worked out,” he said. “Now that I’m almost 70, I can look back on my life and I can see God doing those things. When he closes a door he opens another one.”
He said customer service is deeply ingrained in him after decades of working with the public and that he works to “promise a lot and deliver more.”
“I have the management experience, I’ve worked with budgets. I’ve had (to), especially with the school, get by on a shoestring and still provide good service and excellent quality education with a minimum amount of money. And I care about people very much,” he said. “I’m willing to help the community if they want me to. Put me to work.”
