After nearly six years on the Sedalia City Council, Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash has decided not to run for re-election.
Nash was appointed to the council in June 2014 by Mayor Stephen Galliher but said she thinks it’s “time for a change” and has decided to not seek re-election.
Nash told the Democrat she was honored when she was approached by former Councilwoman Wanda Monsees, who held the seat before Nash, to take over the seat for the rest of Monsees’ term. Monsees stepped down in May 2014 for health reasons and died in September 2014.
“I had never thought about politics, but God pointed me in that direction,” Nash said.
Nash serves as the chair for the Public Safety Committee but said she has spent time on all of the committees. She said she learned a lot about the city and about her ward.
“I’ve learned that even though we (second ward) are the oldest part we’re still diverse,” she said. “People are people and everyone could use help.”
Nash does not have a particular issue she has enjoyed working on the most but said she is a “people person” and her favorite part has been the personal interactions she’s had with citizens and helping them. One personal interaction she remembers fondly was when she was helping with the United Way of Pettis County Day of Action last fall.
“I got excited with the United Way clean-up,” Nash said. “(Ward 1 Councilman) Jeff (Leeman) and I were partnered up and were walking. We saw these two older people trying to pick up limbs. Well, our people hadn't made it yet so we said, ‘Let’s go.’ It just so happened that the lady that we were helping, the people that were helping were her pastor and his wife. She came out and she was crying and she says, ‘No one ever helps me.’
“She had lost her husband and I’m like, ‘Honey I know how that feels. When you’re out there by yourself and you just lost your spouse and you’re like, “Oh my gosh what am I going to do.”’”
Nash said she is optimistic about Sedalia’s future and is excited about the growth the city is experiencing. She was especially close to former Ward 2 Councilman Russell Driskell, who was appointed to his seat just two months after Nash; he died last January. She said she will miss the interactions she had with her fellow councilmembers. It won’t be the last council members see of Nash in meetings though, as she said she plans on coming to meetings after leaving the council.
“Oh I’m coming,” Nash said. “I’ll be there just to see how things are progressing. It’s different sitting up there than sitting up in the audience though.”
Fellow Ward 2 Councilman Andrew Dawson was appointed to the council in February 2019 and said Nash helped show him the ropes. Dawson said Nash is a “warm and kind presence” on the council and he is sad to see her go.
“I think that she upheld her oath and she worked hard for the second ward and the city as a whole,” Dawson told the Democrat. “You can’t ask for anything better than that in my opinion...She’s going to be missed because she is level-headed and kind. That’s something we all need a lot more of.”
Dawson also brought up the United Way Day of Action.
“We worked together on that north side clean up and the United Way Day of Caring,” he explained. “I was over helping on an individual’s house, but she was over there working in the first ward. She isn't afraid to get in there and get her hands dirty and help people out. That’s my perfect, ideal council person. It doesn’t get any better than that, somebody with honesty and integrity and willingness to work.”
While Nash will be leaving the council she does have an opinion on who should fill her seat, telling the Democrat she supports Ward 2 candidate Tina Boggess.
“With me coming out, I will support Tina Boggess,” Nash said. “I feel like she would represent the Second Ward well. I don’t know the other gentleman, but I do feel like Tina would be a great asset to the council…I think it (council) needs to be diverse.”
