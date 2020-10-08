Oct. 12 is National Farmers Day but most area farmers will not stop the work they are doing in the fields to celebrate or take a day off.
Many are harvesting their crops in the midst of a pandemic that has affected aspects of their work, according to Missouri Director of Agriculture Chris Chinn.
“This has been one of the most normal growing seasons we’ve had since I became Director of Agriculture almost four years ago, despite the fact that we are working through a global pandemic,” Chinn said via email Wednesday. “As with the rest of 2020, there are many things that make it unique.
“In 2018, we saw a historic drought touch almost every corner of the state,” she continued. “Last year, flooding destroyed crops along the Missouri & Mississippi Rivers. Now that higher waters have receded along the rivers, it has revealed some critical repair work that must be done now to maintain proper navigation levels for barges moving grain to our international customers.”
Chinn explained there are some dry conditions in parts of southwest and northwest Missouri, but growing conditions have been decent through most of the spring, summer and fall.
The Oct. 4 USDA Crop Progress & Condition Report states the following harvest numbers:
• Corn: 31% harvested, with 80% in good to excellent condition.
• Soybeans: 6% harvested, with 77% in good to excellent condition.
• Cotton: 8% harvested, with 54% in good to excellent condition.
• Rice: 56% harvested, with 71% in good to excellent condition.
“Prices have been strong in recent weeks, supported by large purchases of corn and soybeans from China,” Chinn stated. “For example, this year’s export sales of corn are up 16,244% compared to last year, supporting an increase of 40 cents in corn basis out of St. Louis. This year’s soybean sales are up 836% compared to last year, supporting an increase of 50 cents in soybean basis out of St. Louis. This is some of the great news our farmers and ranchers need this harvest season.”
Although the hours spent in the field are long, fall and harvest season brings back memories for many farmers and ranchers.
“Harvest has always been a favorite time of year for our family,” Chinn commented. “After months of waiting patiently after planting, you finally get to see the hard work pay off.
“Our farmers work long hours during harvest season, so it’s important those of us living and working in rural communities continue to take care of each other,” she added. “As always, it’s important that farmers and those around them are patient and share the road: approach equipment slowly, only pass when it’s safe and watch for hand signals. Farmers will do their part by moving equipment during non-peak hours, using hazard lights and displaying an SMV emblem.”
Chinn offered the following safety reminders to farmers:
• Know your tractor
• Avoid driving on steep hillsides
• Never start a tractor or piece of farm equipment in a closed shed
• Use roll-over protection structures
• Wear a seat belt
• Take time and use common sense
• Avoid loose-fitting or torn clothing while working with equipment, especially around PTOs
“Anyone working through harvest should also remember to rest when possible to balance the long hours the season demands,” Chinn said. “I encourage all farmers to take the extra minute to follow additional safety precautions throughout the harvest season, for their sake as well as their family’s future.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.