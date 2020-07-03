New offerings for vehicle accessories and assisted living memory care are now available in Sedalia.
Endless Kustoms
A vacant West Broadway Boulevard business is once again occupied.
Endless Kustoms, 2907 W. Broadway Blvd., is set to open in early July in the building that formerly housed Clark’s Tool. Owner Josh Burnett said this is the second location for his business, which has had a storefront in Belton for about 10 years.
“This seemed like a good town and it’s growing quick too,” Burnett said. “There’s really no one down here offering what we’re offering. There’s a few other shops but they do a mix of other stuff. We’re trying to do it in one house.”
Burnett said the business offers wheels, lift kits, audio equipment, truck accessories and a number of other items plus mechanical work like suspensions.
“We do anything from wheelbarrows to lawnmower tires to semis and of course all cars in between,” Burnett said.
Although he hasn’t technically opened the Sedalia location, curious customers have wandered in to inquire about the products and services offered at Endless Kustoms. Burnett has been working to get products on the shelves before he opens, but the pandemic has caused delays for several items, including most of the audio equipment. He said he hopes to be fully stocked by August.
When he is fully stocked, Burnett said he typically has a large amount of product available in-house so customers don’t have to wait for most of their purchases. Financing and layaway are also offered.
For more information, call 660-951-1500.
Loving Arms Memory Care
A former residential facility has switched gears and is now offering assisted living and memory care.
Loving Arms Memory Care, 1300 E. 24th St., just recently opened its doors in the former Parkview Estates, although the ownership has remained the same. It is owned by local nurse Shawn Woolery, RN.
Administrator Jennifer Foster said Woolery saw a need for more memory care in the area, as other local facilities that offer memory care often have waiting lists.
Foster said assisted living is for people who don’t need a high level of care like in a skilled unit. Staff offers assistance for things like taking a shower or getting dressed if needed, while other residents may be able to do those tasks on their own.
“We want them to keep their independence, that is so important,” Foster said. “So we’re here as an oversight who steps in and helps when necessary. … There’s a fine line between helping them and doing things for them but we promote independence, that’s the most important thing we can do. But we are here for safety.”
Respite care is also offered.
Up to 20 residents can live at Loving Arms in semi-private rooms and they don’t have to have a dementia diagnosis. The building received an extensive remodel, Foster said, from September to June. The home features a serenity sunroom, which was added on during renovations, that is used for music therapy, aromatherapy and relaxation. There is also an activity room for programs plus a common area where residents tend to spend most of their time, Foster said.
“We want this place to be a more home-like environment rather than an institutional environment,” Foster said. “It’s supposed to feel more like their home.”
Loving Arms has partnered with the Barnes Group in Columbia to provide medical care in the home so residents don’t have to leave the building, although they are welcome to continue seeing their own provider.
Foster is a Certified Dementia Practitioner and has received additional training to be able to work with dementia residents. She said she has worked with seniors for years and has found working with dementia patients became her favorite part of the job.
“It’s challenging but rewarding,” she said. “The staff becomes part of their family, their routine. Routine is important for those with dementia and the staff becomes a big part of their life.”
For more information, call 660-851-2266.
