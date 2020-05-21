As businesses continue to reopen and adjust to changes due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are plenty of changes coming to Sedalia’s business landscape too.
Fazoli’s
Sedalia’s newest restaurant has been long-awaited by area residents and after being delayed due to the pandemic, it is set to open the doors Tuesday, May 26 with a grand opening.
The construction was completed in April on the 28,000-square-foot restaurant located on West Broadway Boulevard next to The Crossing shopping center.
“There is a huge need for it, something a little different than burgers and Mexican food, everything we’ve been so used to and have plenty of already,” key operator Allison Bauml told the Democrat in September. “There’s room for Italian in there and people have been excited and anxious to get something new in. We’re happy to bring a little change in our growing town.
Fazoli’s is a fast-casual Italian restaurant that includes a drive-thru and a dining room. The national chain’s menu includes pasta like baked spaghetti and meatballs, lasagna, and fettuccine alfredo, pizza, salads, sandwiches and dessert. Catering is also available.
Bauml posted on social media this week there are still a few open employee positions.
Family Center Farm & Home
A regional company is also working to open its newest location in Sedalia amidst the pandemic. Family Center Farm & Home announced earlier this year it would open a location at 1400 S. Limit Ave., the former location of Kmart which closed in early 2018.
According to David Swearingen, director of marketing and communications, the company is still shooting for a mid-July opening.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had little to no effect on the reconstruction of the store itself. However, we may have some product shortages come store opening due to the current situation at hand,” he told the Democrat via email this week. “We are actively working with our vendor partners to have as few limitations as possible. With some vendors, it will just be a matter of how deep we are with their product line at launch. We may have some products, just not all.”
Bill Dickison, Director of Store Operations and Store Planning, told the Democrat in March that the company planned to conduct the hiring process from May through early July.
According to its website, the store offers a number of name brands like Ariat, Carhartt, Cub Cadet, Fire Chief, Priefert, Purina, Scotts, Stihl, and Weaver Leather. It sells a variety of goods such as housewares, apparel, toys, hardware, lawn and garden equipment, animal health products, bird and wildlife products, power equipment, saddles, pet supplies, and boots.
Planet Fitness
The popular fitness chain Planet Fitness announced in February it would be opening a new location in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center, taking over the former Sears retail space.
The company told the Democrat in February that it planned to open the Sedalia location in late spring or early summer. That could still be possible, but an exact opening date is still to be determined.
“Given the current situation and COVID-19, we are still working with the franchisee to establish an opening date for that location,” Senior Public Relations Manager Becky Zirlen told the Democrat via email this week.
According to a news release, the Sedalia location will be 13,000 square feet and feature “state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.”
Russell Stover
As several national chains work to open businesses in Sedalia, another has left the community.
The Russell Stover chocolate shop, 1021 S. Limit Ave., has closed its doors permanently, a decision made prior to the pandemic. The shop sold a variety of chocolates and candies along with ice cream.
“Based on changes in purchasing patterns and behavior of our consumers, we have made a series of organizational changes to our Russell Stover retail network,” Russell Stover told the Democrat via email. “We continually review our operations to ensure we remain competitive and are positioned for success, which sometimes requires adjusting our business approach.
“In January we made the decision to implement some organizational changes which resulted in the closure of our Sedalia, Missouri, retail location as of April 24. Decisions like this are never easy and we deeply value our employees and the communities we serve, which is why we committed to providing affected employees the support they needed during this transition, including enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services to pursue new career opportunities. We do not currently have plans to open in another location at this time, but are constantly assessing potential locations and truly appreciate the support the Sedalia community has provided over the years.”
