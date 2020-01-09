Editor's note: This article has been updated to correct the spelling of Bonita Nash's name.
As the municipal election season begins, candidates are starting to file for open positions across the county including a Ward 2 seat on the Sedalia City Council.
Four seats are up on the council this year, including the seat held by Ward 2 Councilwoman Bonita Nash, who has not filed for re-election. As of this week, there are two candidates vying for the seat: Tina Boggess and Chris Marshall.
Tina Boggess
Boggess was born in Sedalia and stayed until she went to Bunceton around the third grade. Boggess said she then spent every summer in Sedalia with family and moved back in 1987. She has been here since with her husband and has three children and six grandchildren.
Boggess retired after spending about 20 years working at the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency. Boggess said she got tired of retirement and now works as the Property Manager at the Lincoln Hubbard Apartments.
As the Burns Chapel Youth Department Supervisor for more than 15 years, the youth of Sedalia are a passion of Boggess’s.
“That’s my passion, the youth and the elderly,” she said. “It really is. That is my passion, what can we do? How can we help them? What is it that they need from us?”
The youth department even helped her come up with her campaign slogan: “Standing up for you, because of you.” She said “you can only grow” if you listen to the good and the bad and then you can figure out what needs to be done.
Boggess explained she wants to give a voice to citizens who have felt unheard. She said people often talk about the expansion happening on the west side of Sedalia but the east side doesn't get as much attention.
“It’s not just a little area (Ward 2), it’s a large area,” she said. “You have to be open to listening and having people talk to you from all walks of life. It’s not just those neighbors that you’re living next door to. It’s all walks of life in the area that you're talking about being the representative of…You need to know who you’re representing. You need to know what it is that they’re wanting.”
Another issue Boggess wants to work on is the homeless situation in Sedalia.
“We need to seriously look into the housing for our homeless…” she said. “It’s something that would have to be worked on and really thought about. Again, are we really comfortable with knowing that we have homeless and knowing that they’re sleeping on the street? I personally am not. I think we can do better.”
Boggess said she thinks she can bring diversity to the council, particularly bringing in the worldview of someone from a low-income background.
“You need somebody from that type of background so that as we do different things we can say ‘OK this is going to work for this particular group of people, but it’s not going to work for this particular group of people,’” Boggess explained.
“If you haven't been in that group, how can you then say what would be comfortable for that group?” she continued. “It’s not a bad thing to have money, but I feel like as far as the city council is concerned we need to have that diversity. We need to have the women on there. We need to have the low-income sector be recognized as well.”
Chris Marshall
Born and raised in Memphis, Marshall moved to Sedalia at the beginning of last year with his wife, Jackie, and son, Ryan. Jackie is from Sedalia and the family has spent the last 22 years visiting Sedalia before making the move.
Marshall, who runs his own advertising agency, has jumped into community involvement since then. Marshall said he is a “hands-on” kind of guy. He has participated in neighborhood cleanups and helped host a block party and Halloween party on his street.
“I participated in the north side cleanup. I got to drive a skid steer, cut down trees and clean the alleys…” he said. “Right in front of our house, we hosted a block party. We had one right after the north side clean up. We closed off the street and set up a picnic basically.
“The Halloween one we had was really awesome too. We had probably 1,000 people come through and we gave away maybe 150 hamburgers and hotdogs, tons of candy. People just loved it. They said it brought back that small-town feel. Being able to just walk and be in the streets and have fun.”
Marshall said one of his focuses if elected will be on the city’s infrastructure like alleys and sidewalks. He is also passionate about neighborhood revitalization and cleaning up neighborhoods, saying he would “get out there and clean up with anybody.” As he goes around talking to people in the community, he said they have brought up the same issues as well as trash pickup.
Marshall said he believes his hands-on approach and experience owning and operating his own business will make him a good councilman.
“I deal one to one with my customers,” he explained. “That’s what I like, the one-to-one with the customers. I want to be out there knocking on doors, making sure things are taken care of. Community is big for me. I love talking to people. I love meeting people...
“I’m not a politician but I want to make a difference. This is home. It’s going to be my home,” he continued. “My wife’s family has property down here so we’re in the works of purchasing that land so that will be our retirement home. We’ll put a house out there. We’re going to be here for a while and I want to make the most of it. Make the best of it. Help where I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.