A new Sedalia church is springing up amidst the difficulties of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pastor Don Smith and his wife moved back to the area last October from Wray, Colorado, to open a Nazarene church, The Way. The couple was finally able to have a pre-launch service Sunday, March 8 at the Red Cedar Barn Event Center on North U.S. 65 Highway, then the pandemic shut everything down.
The Smiths, originally from the area, left 20 years ago to attend Nazarene Bible College and minister in Colorado. Don said Wednesday afternoon, he felt God called them back home. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they are meeting for Bible Studies at 6 p.m. each Tuesday at Mighty Melt Sandwich & Spud shop and will host a kick-off community event Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hubbard Park.
“What we are hoping after this kick-off, is to start a Saturday evening ‘Pie with Pastor,’” he said. “We just have to get our name out there and let people know we exist. It’s more than just a church, we’re an equipping ministry.”
Pie with Pastor will be casual with everyone sitting around a table.
“I’m a big proponent of table fellowship,” Smith said. “I believe Christ was into that. He was usually with people around a table. That’s where we hope to begin.”
The Smiths have already launched a 501(c)3 nonprofit program, Fresh Start Equipping Ministry.
“My dream is that we will help people that just need a hand up in educating themselves for a better job,” he explained. “It’s kind of a vocational, trade school type of thing. My goal and vision is to find Christian men or women that are retired out of the trades or have a skill that they would be willing to share with someone.”
While waiting to begin a fulltime pastorship in Sedalia, Don is the associate pastor at the Nazarene Church in Marshall. He and his wife are also members of the Pettis County Ministerial Alliance.
Smith said as they wait for a building, one goal is to begin in-home church services.
“Because of COVID and how things have changed, and I believe God has changed this to look at church differently,” he noted. “So, we’re hoping to get home churches started. To start groups in homes …
“I study Apostle Paul, what he did as starting churches,” he continued. “He was probably the greatest church planter in history, and he did it in people’s homes all throughout that part of the world.”
He added Apostle Paul didn’t start one large church but smaller churches in homes.
“I think we’ll have more of an organic style of church for our church building and planting,” Smith said. “Sedalia is a town of 20,000 some people, there’s a lot of opportunity and a lot of need.”
He added once COVID-19 put a stop to everything, they experienced several months of waiting. With some things opening up now and since the Smiths have permission from the Sedalia Park and Recreation Department for the Hubbard event, he hopes the community will come out for a day of fun.
The Family Fun Day is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 at Hubbard Park. The event will feature a Ministry Fair representing different churches, bounce houses, games, a hot dog eating contest, live music and ministry, and free food and drinks. The event will be hosted rain or shine. Face masks are suggested.
“Hopefully, it’s a community event and a ministry event as well,” he noted. “We are going to try and get this out through the (Pettis County) Ministerial Alliance as well … they will be welcome to come.”
Smith added he feels like God has directed them to minister in the downtown and north areas of Sedalia, so Hubbard Park was a perfect fit.
For more information, call 719-231-4983 or visit www.freshstartministries.org or the Facebook page at The Way Community Fellowship.
