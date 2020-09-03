After a successful two years in Sedalia, Teremok European Market is venturing into the coffee business.
The market opened at 3040 W. Broadway Blvd. Suite 380 in November 2018 after moving from its Hughesville location. Once its neighbor, Smallcakes, closed its doors this summer, owner Alina Melnik decided to expand the market into two storefront spaces. Soon, that idea evolved into Teremok Coffee & Desserts.
“The original goal was when Smallcakes went out of business, we had planned on just expanding our European market. And then every customer was like, ‘oh my gosh, are you guys opening up a coffee shop?’” Teremok Coffee & Desserts owner Michael Safarov said Thursday afternoon. “... Every customer who came in was like, ‘so what’s the cafe going to be?’ We’re like, should we do that? So we decided to turn this into a cafe. Ideas turned into reality and everything is coming together faster than we thought.”
The new shop will serve various coffee drinks, Italian sodas, teas and an energy drink specialty, XFusion. Dessert offerings will include Blue Bell ice cream and a slew of baked goods like cake, cheesecake, St. Louis’ famous ooey gooey cake, macarons, pastries and other European-style treats. Safarov said the baked goods will be made by three different bakeries, two of which are located in Sedalia.
Safarov owns the coffee shop with his wife, Elly. The market is owned by Elly’s parents, who are investors in the shop. The market stocks primarily chocolates, baked goods, meats, teas, and herbal products. Most of the store’s inventory originates from Russia, Ukraine, Germany and Moldova.
“(It’s) another new avenue for the family,” Safarov said. “We want both of the businesses to complement each other, so that’s why we stuck with ‘Teremok’ as well.”
As a sister company to Teremok Market, Safarov said Teremok Coffee will cater to the European customers who frequent the market as well as Sedalia locals looking for traditional American offerings.
Teremok Coffee & Desserts will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Safarov said they chose the later operating hours, and to be open on Sundays, to offer an option for customers when other area coffee shops are closed.
The past few months have been spent renovating the space and securing vendors. Recently, those tasks have changed to testing drink recipes and hosting soft openings with family and friends. Safarov plans to open to the public next week. He said to check the Teremok Coffee & Desserts social media pages for a grand opening announcement.
