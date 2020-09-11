A new counseling practice is joining Sedalia as a mobile women’s clothing boutique opens a storefront.
Shabby2Chic Boutiques
A mobile women’s clothing boutique is opening its first storefront in Sedalia next week.
Kim Shrader opened Shabby2Chic as a mobile boutique in July 2017 and she said it was “the right place at the right time” to open the new storefront at 2205 S. Limit Ave. The building formerly housed Ag-Power and now is split in half between Shabby2Chic and Sedalia Collision’s new location. Next door is Tiger Coffee.
“I started off with just the trailer and so it has always been a dream to do a storefront in conjunction with the trailer. The right opportunity came along,” Shrader told the Democrat inside the store while taking a break from painting.
The boutique sells a wide variety of women’s clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry, plus a few other items like Brumate products. Offerings include several denim brands, leisurewear and Western styles, among other styles of clothing.
“I’m a farm girl so we can take you from the farm to the city,” Shrader said of the boutique’s offerings. “We have from graphic tees to denim to the dressier (clothing) you could wear to the country club or church.”
She added that the storefront will allow her to have more inventory, including carrying sizes small to 3XL.
A grand opening will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with treats, drinks, new arrivals and giveaways.
“I think sometimes we get so busy with the details of opening that you need to take a step back and realize everything you’ve accomplished and that I’m very thankful with the support of Sedalia that they’ve helped me just live out one more of my goals that was on my vision board,” said an emotional Shrader.
“It was probably seven years ago, I journaled about owning a boutique,” she added. “I was very fortunate that my spouse (Steve) encouraged me to follow that dream and he was the one that led me to this location because I would’ve never taken this leap. He said you have to take a risk, step outside your comfort zone.”
Shabby2Chic will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Shrader said she will host special events each month at the store and will continue to use the mobile trailer for events and private parties.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/shabby2Chicboutiques1825.
Katie G Counseling LLC
A local children’s therapist is venturing into private practice.
Katie Kirby has worked at Child Safe of Central Missouri for four years, but just recently decided to add counseling practice owner to her resume. At Child Safe, she offers therapy for children served by the nonprofit and their non-offending family members.
“During COVID, I thought, ‘why couldn’t I do an online private practice?’” Kirby told the Democrat by phone this week. “... But no one wanted to do online. I found a resource that had some office spaces available, and on a whim, I checked them out. I just kept thinking on it, I thought, ‘why can’t I do that?’ There was nothing holding me back other than the fear of the unknown. I met with her again and decided I was going to go for it.”
Kirby has a master of arts in community counseling and is a licensed professional counselor. With her experience at Child Safe, Kirby said she specializes in children with trauma including sexual or physical abuse or witnesses of violence.
“I’ve gotten a lot of experience in the therapy world with children as well as adults and some of that family aspect too,” Kirby said.
She will remain a Child Safe therapist and have office hours after 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays at her new office, 3001 Clinton Rd.
Kirby had her first sessions this week and is looking forward to more clients.
“I’m excited for sure, still nervous ... but excited to see what the future holds,” Kirby said.
For more information, contact Kirby at Kdk4522@moval.edu or 660-221-1266 or visit facebook.com/katiegcounselingllc.
