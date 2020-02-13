Residents will have another fitness option when a national franchise opens a new Sedalia location later this year.
Planet Fitness has announced it will open a location at 3117 W. Broadway Blvd. in late spring or early summer. It will be housed in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center retail space formerly occupied by Sears.
According to a news release, the Sedalia location will be 13,000 square feet and feature “state of the art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, numerous flat-screen televisions, HydroMassage loungers, massage chairs, tanning beds, a Total Body Enhancement booth, and more.”
“As we looked at the market, there seemed to be an opportunity to provide affordable fitness,” Seth Henson, regional director for Planet Fitness, told the Democrat. “We’ve gone into communities very similar to Sedalia and the response has been strong, so we feel like Sedalia is a good fit. We’re in Warrensburg and had a good response there. We think Sedalia will be no different, it’s a great opportunity to provide accessible, affordable fitness.”
Henson said Planet Fitness is known for providing a judgment-free environment that is non-intimidating and comfortable for people to work out in.
“It is clean, affordable and meant to target both active fitness users and those who have never belonged to a gym before,” he added. “It helps us cater to the everyday folks that are not the bodybuilders or powerlifters but are focused on general fitness.”
Memberships are $10 a month and include free small group fitness instruction with a certified trainer. Henson said all members can participate in a new member orientation to learn how to use the equipment, work with the trainer to design a program for their fitness goals, and participate in group classes.
Planet Fitness also offers the PF Black Card membership, which is $22.99 a month and allows the member to bring a guest every day at no additional charge and offers access to all Planet Fitness locations and access to massage beds and chairs and tanning.
According to the release, as of Sept. 30, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, and Mexico.
For more information, visit planetfitness.com.
