Dogs and cats in the area now have a home away from home when their pet parents need to be gone for a bit.
A new pet boarding facility, Pawz-N-Clawz, catering to cats and dogs opened recently in the former historic G and G Veterinary Hospital. The facility can house up to 45 pets and is owned by Donald and Darla Steele, who own Hill Top Farm in Smithton.
The Steeles are renting the building from Dr. Robert N. Gouge, DVM.
“This business has been on our mind for a good two to two and half years,” Darla Steele said Friday morning. “We have tried to get it together and we just kept hitting roadblocks.”
The couple thought about building a facility but found it would cost $500,000 to construct. They changed their minds and then found the G and G building was available.
Steele said she and her family have always had a love for animals and this helped the family decide to open a boarding facility.
“We have liked all kinds of animals,” Steele explained. “We started when we were first married, we raised sheep. And, we showed sheep at probably 20 different fairs.
“We’ve always had dogs and cats,” she continued. “Big dogs, little dogs, and everything in between.”
She added her father, DeWayne Duncan, of Sedalia, discovered three years ago when he needed to board his dogs, he couldn’t find a local facility to take care of his pets.
“So, we started thinking about that and there wasn’t anything in Sedalia, except for the vet offices and they only take their own clients,” Steele noted. “So, we started working on it … that’s where our spark came from.”
The facility will eventually provide grooming along with boarding. Steele said they provide any type of boarding from several days, to a week or up to a month.
“And we will have day camp in the summertime,” she said. “It’s going to be where they can drop them off in the morning and they pick them up in the evening, they are just here during the day.”
Steele suggested those who are interested in boarding to call and make an appointment.
“What we do is we set up an appointment for them to bring their pet in and they do some paperwork,” she said. “And, we’ll take a picture of them and their pet.”
The client and boarding facility will then agree on how long the pet will stay and confirm a pick-up date.
“We have pens for small dogs up to very large dogs,” she added.
For exercise, dogs are walked at least twice a day and Steele said clients need to bring their pet’s food to prevent digestive disturbances caused from a diet change. Those who book during the month of February will receive a 10% discount.
Pawz-N-Clawz has received its animal care facility federal license and has been licensed through Missouri, Pettis County and the City of Sedalia.
Pawz-N-Clawz Pet Boarding, 711 W. Main St., is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. For more information, call Steele at 660-553-5024.
