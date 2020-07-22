A new Mexican restaurant has opened in downtown Sedalia featuring food from the Mexican state of Michoacán that is just like mom makes.
Hernan Ubaldo, owner of El Nuriense, said he has wanted to open a restaurant since he was a teenager but didn’t take the leap until his young son encouraged him to do so.
“I was in my room one day and our 5-year-old said, ‘Hey dad why don’t we open up a restaurant? I’ll be the waiter’ and he started talking about all this stuff,” Ubaldo said. “I told her (his wife and co-owner Ana Lemus), ‘Why not? Let’s give it a shot…
“We said, ‘Why not?” he continued. “We asked mom for her recipes and everything. We wanted to show somebody, of course not just Mexican food, but something specifically the way we cook it down in the state of Michoacán. Pretty much where I grew up in Nurio. It’s a very small, indigenous town.”
The name for the restaurant also came from Ubaldo’s hometown of Nurio, Michoacán. According to Lemus, people from the town are called “Nurienses,” which is why the couple decided to name the restaurant El Nuriense.
Ubaldo explained the restaurant’s menu is like the food he ate growing up that was cooked by his mom.
“Here it’s like a homemade flavor, especially with the lamb stew,” he said. “It’s like a home cooked meal, that’s the way that I could describe it. Everything is, right down to the tortillas, they’re hand made by my wife. She hand makes them. Everything is just fresh as we can. We never reheat anything up. Whatever we don't sell we take it home for us or family members. The next day we make a fresh new batch.”
The food is made by Ubaldo’s sister with the help of Lemus. Certain dishes are also made by Ubaldo’s mother.
“My mom, she’s the one that does the lamb stew or the big meals that we sell on the weekends,” he said. “She is the one, she doesn’t want anybody touching it. It’s hers. … That’s what I think makes us special. It’s something that mom makes, a taste of mom. It’s a taste you would experience at home by mom.”
El Nuriense offers a variety of foods including tacos, burritos, tortas, enchiladas, sopas, soups, huarachas and quesadillas. Ubaldo said the lamb stew is only offered on Saturdays but it is something people “have to try” as well as his mother’s tamales.
“The tacos are really good but on Saturdays you’ve got to come and try the lamb stew,” he said. “You’ve got to give it a try. I mean you have to. Before you die you’ve got to come and try it.”
The couple signed their lease in early 2020 and opened May 15, a delay due to the pandemic. Ubaldo explained it was especially challenging when the meat market was crashing. Since that market has begun to stabilize, things have gotten better.
“It’s been all right, we’ve been hanging on,” he said. “We started making some profit since the meat (cost) went down. It’s just getting it out there. Getting people to know our place.”
Ubaldo and Lemus both said they have enjoyed the restaurant business so far. Ubaldo’s favorite part has been the compliments about the food. He said he loves hearing people’s feedback and often asks customers for their opinions.
“That’s priceless,” Ubaldo said. “Whenever somebody says, ‘Hey thank you the meal was great.’ With food that’s the biggest compliment to me that you can receive. Money is one thing but the smile on people whenever they try it and they say wow. To me that’s priceless. You kind of know you’re doing something right or you’re doing it the right way whenever that happens.”
El Nuriense is at 620 S. Osage Ave. For more information, call 660-851-2894 or find El Nuriense on Facebook.
