Sedalia is now the base for Standing in the Gap Ministries Kenya, with the program directed stateside by Rick Tolliver.
Tolliver, the director of international missions, is known in the area for prison ministry. He is also the author of an inspirational book that addresses addiction recovery, “World War Me: An Inspirational Memoir.”
“Pettis County is kind of a launching pad for this worldwide mission,” he told the Democrat this week.
Tolliver added he became acquainted with Joe Hubbard, the executive director of Standing in the Gap Ministries Warrensburg, several years ago.
“His vision was to establish a one-year discipleship program,” Tolliver explained. “A live-in Christian discipleship program.
“So, he started that program in Warrensburg with the help of local churches …,” he continued. “He started doing (Celebrate Recovery) jail ministry at the Johnson County Jail and then with me at the Pettis County Jail.”
Tolliver added that both Hubbard and his wife, Tara, also established a women’s home in Warrensburg. It was through these connections that Tolliver became involved in reaching out to Africa with the ministry.
He said about six months ago, Hubbard was on social media and noticed a man in Kenya who was conducting prison ministry.
“This guy was talking about how he would like to have a place for people to go when they are coming out of prison … to have a chance to get their life back on track,” Tolliver explained. “So, Joe contacted this guy.
“So, Joe offered to bring him on board and establish our first Standing in the Gap Ministries Kenya,” he added. “At that point, he asked me to come on board to be the director of international missions.”
There are now two Standing in the Gap locations in Kenya, one in the western region and one in the central region. For the last six to eight weeks, Tolliver has been meeting with the Kenyan directors for training once a week via Zoom.
“We are totally excited about the opportunity that God is presenting,” Tolliver noted. “Then, of course, my job is to spread the word and request people to come and join us.”
Tolliver is planning the program’s first missionary trip to Kenya in December, providing the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. He will take 10 people including his wife, Arlene; the group will stay for a week.
“These guys do a lot of prison ministry,” he said. “So, we are teaching them to take Celebrate Recovery inside into the men’s and the women’s prisons in Kenya.”
Standing in the Gap is providing everything the Kenyan directors need for their prison ministry.
“Because they have nothing,” Tolliver noted. “Their country is dirt poor. People don’t work, they don’t have factories. They eke out a living however they can.”
He added one of the things Standing in the Gap will do is establish job opportunities for those in the program.
“Because in Africa, the prison systems are pretty much overwhelmed with recidivism,” he said. “People come out (of prison) and go back in. It’s just a vicious cycle.
“One of the important aspects of our program is people have to work, and they pay $100 a week to support the program,” he continued. “But in Africa, we can’t do that, because there’s no work.”
Tolliver noted he plans to establish work opportunities. Possibilities include poultry production and construction.
“There are several opportunities we can hopefully get involved with, and get others to join us that have even more abilities than we do,” he said. “That’s a very important aspect of our mission work.”
While in Africa, the group will conduct prison ministry during the day and at night they will teach and preach. In 2021, Tolliver said he plans to make the mission trip every quarter.
“We’re going to invite folks to join us, and hopefully we’ll take a different set of faces each time we go,” he noted.
Tolliver is working out of New Life Church Ministries, pastored by Chad Jamerson, where he often speaks about the Kenya program.
“These people are so loving and simple and transparent, it’s just amazing to work with them,” he said of the Kenyans.
Future plans are to expand the missionary work into Uganda and Tanzania.
For information regarding mission trips, contact Tolliver at ricktolliver.rt@gmail.com or 660-221-7574. Both Tolliver and his wife are available for speaking engagements. For more information, visit the Standing in the Gap Ministries Kenya Facebook page or YouTube channel.
