The Ivory Grille Restaurant and Oak Room Lounge are open again sporting a new, contemporary look, new menu items and an extensive wine list.
The restaurant and lounge located in the historic Hotel Bothwell in downtown Sedalia began renovations mid-August, was closed from Sept. 3-14 and reopened Sept. 15.
Erica Eisenmenger, the owner of the Ivory Grille, said during renovations a private dining area, The Palm Room, was expanded to include the Oak Room Lounge.
“We just created an extension of the lounge,” she explained. “We took out the wall and widened the doorway. So, it just flows into one setting.”
Custom oak wine racks line the new Wine Room and hold more than 100 varieties of wine hailing from California, Oregon, New Mexico and Missouri. Internationally, wines come from Italy, France, Germany, Australia and Spain.
“We are also trying to spotlight as many Missouri wines that we can,” she noted. “Which includes Wildlife Ridge Winery (of Smithton).”
Eisenmenger added Casey Childress, Ivory Grille and Oak Room Lounge assistant general manager for food and beverage, “is working daily to learn the story and wine-making process of each of the wines” the restaurant carries.
“With this knowledge, she can recommend the best pairing option for our menu and for our guest’s taste preferences,” she noted.
Childress, originally from Memphis, Tennessee, said when they reopened the restaurant and lounge, business took off.
“It’s been amazing to watch everyone try different, exotic wines,” she noted. “It’s a great addition. We’ll have a family come in and try one wine one week and then a different wine the next. It’s constantly evolving.”
Eisenmenger said wines were chosen collectively.
“We worked together,” she said. “We’ve had several recommendations from friends and family that we sought out. And also with local wineries and some of our other vendors. (We are) trying to keep that eclectic variety, that’s what we’re looking for.”
Childress has organized the wine into categories in the racks. The north wall begins by featuring local wines, and “more delicate Pinot Noirs.”
“It goes from that to more rich, rich and bold reds,” she added. “Then this is my collection of house (wines) in the middle.”
She also has a collection of wines that go well with anything. On the east wall is a temperature-controlled wine cabinet while on the south wall, she has white wine.
“I have our sparkling, our sweet, dry and it flows on through to our buttery Chardonnays,” she explained. “And then the lighter, sweeter whites.”
Along with the renovations, Chef Chris Paszkiewicz has created new menu items for patrons to savor. Gracing the menu are dishes such as a Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin on a shallot and apple risotto, Clam Linguini, Airline Chicken Breasts with a peach glaze served with sweet potatoes, Prosciutto Wrapped Mozzarella, and Goat Cheese Stuffed Bacon Wrapped Dates.
Friday and Saturday, Paszkiewicz will serve an evening special, Surf and Turf, an 8-ounce filet with a half-pound of shrimp and choice of potato.
“Every weekend there’s a special feature that’s not on the menu,” Childress said. “And, I’ll pair that with a suggested pairing of wine. Either white or red.
“I think that keeps everything fresh and exciting,” she continued. “With over 100 different types of wines, there’s so many opportunities to excite your palate.”
Childress added she’s also excited about the outdoor seating available at the restaurant and lounge.
“It’s added some charm,” she noted. “We just added some new updated and modern amenities. Our goal is to continue to bring a contemporary yet classic approach that showcases our atmosphere and dining options, but continues to keep with the traditions of our historic surroundings.”
The Ivory Grille Restaurant and Oak Room Lounge, 317 S. Ohio Ave., is open from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. A full menu and wine list can be found at www.theivorygrille.com.
