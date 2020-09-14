Editor's note: This article has been updated to include additional information from Stephen Sokoloff's report. It will continue to be updated as more information is available.
No charges will be filed in the summer shooting death of 25-year-old Hannah Fizer.
The announcement was made Monday morning by Stephen Sokoloff, a General Counsel for the Missouri Office of Prosecution Services. He was appointed as an independent counsel Aug. 4 as requested by Pettis County Prosecuting Attorney Phillip Sawyer.
Sokoloff said in his report that he chose to not file charges because “there would not be a reasonable likelihood of being able to prove the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt.”
A Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed Fizer, of Sedalia, during a traffic stop June 13 in Sedalia. She reportedly did not comply with officer requests and allegedly said she had a gun and was going to shoot the deputy during the traffic stop. A later search of the vehicle found no gun in Fizer’s car. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond has declined to name the deputy after several uninvolved deputies were threatened by citizens.
The case was handed over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, which completed its investigation and delivered the reports to Sawyer in late July.
Sokoloff said he reviewed reports from the Highway Patrol Drug and Crime Division, statements from witnesses, the involved deputy and responding officers, the autopsy report which included toxicology results, video from the surveillance system at a nearby business, and dispatch audio recordings of traffic at or around the time of the incident.
“There are aspects of the case that lead me to believe that an alternative approach might have avoided the confrontation that led to the officer having to discharge his weapon, but that is not relevant to a determination of whether criminal liability would attach,” Sokoloff wrote in his report that was submitted to Pettis County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Mittelhauser. “That determination is made somewhat more difficult by the absence of a body-worn camera with audio, as the video from the adjacent security system, although of good quality for such a system especially at night, is not totally clear. There is no audio recorded with the video, which has required investigators to try to coordinate the time between the dispatch audio (what there is of it) with the video to provide a more complete information package.”
The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office does not have body or car cameras, which has led to questions from community members and has been the focus of many protests.
The sheriff's office acquired 10 body cameras in 2017 that were funded through the remaining fund balances in the sheriff’s office budget in 2016 at a cost of $15,000. Pettis County Sheriff Kevin Bond told the Democrat in June that the cameras were operational for about a year when they experienced a hard-drive failure. He said the cost to replace the operating system was not feasible with the budget.
According to Pettis County Presiding Commissioner David Dick, the commissioners were never informed of the operational and hard drive failures. Dick also noted Bond has not formally requested recording devices in the six years he has served on the commission.
“Had we been made aware of the failure when it occurred we would have funded the repairs or replacement, whichever would have been more cost-effective,” Dick explained.
On Aug. 26, the Pettis County Commission approved the purchase of new body cameras from Turn Key Mobile for $42,987.50.
“All the information received is internally consistent, and leads to the conclusion that the shooting, albeit possibly avoidable, was justifiable under current Missouri criminal law,” Sokoloff continued in his report.
Sokoloff states the evidence indicates Fizer refused to provide any information to the officer and advised she was recording him, then said she had a gun and was going to shoot him. He says that at the time the deputy discharged his weapon, Fizer had reached down into the floorboard of the car and raised up toward him.
“Based on the information and circumstances available to the officer during the event, it cannot be said that the officer did not have a reasonable belief that he was in danger of serious physical injury or death from the actions of the deceased at the time he fired,” Sokoloff wrote.
According to Sokoloff, a Missouri officer using deadly force in self-defense requires a reasonable belief that the officer is in imminent danger.
“The reasonableness of the officer's belief must be evaluated based on how circumstances reasonably appeared to the officer at the time, not based on how those circumstances may have later been discovered actually to have been,” he wrote.
In the report, Sokoloff says Fizer could be seen moving around the vehicle “vigorously and bending down” in the surveillance footage. He says she can also be heard during the officer's radio dispatch yelling at him, and he tells dispatch that Fizer said she had a gun.
Sokoloff writes that the surveillance footage supports the deputy’s claim that he was in fear for his safety.
“Just prior to the time the officer fired his weapon, the deceased appears to be raising up from a bent over position,” Sokoloff wrote. “The deputy advised that she was still reaching down, and he can be seen trying to force open the driver's door, then takes a couple of steps towards the front of the vehicle, assuming a defensive stance just forward of the driver's door. At the time of discharge, the deceased cannot be seen, due to the officer's position.”
In a press release last month, Sawyer stated he had evaluated the reports from the Highway Patrol and his obligations to the community ultimately led him to request the state court to appoint an independent counsel to the case.
In the release, Sawyer stated he believes the families of those involved and the county “deserve the confidence to know that this matter was handled independently and competently by an individual with no ties to the jurisdiction that I serve.” He also stated he made the decision to protect the ethics and integrity of the investigation.
This is the second deputy-involved shooting in less than a year for the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. Four deputies and a highway patrol trooper responded to a verbal disturbance at a residence in the 16000 block of Oak Point Road in rural La Monte in northwest Pettis County on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Upon arrival, shots were reportedly fired at the officers. According to a highway patrol news release, the subject, later identified as 58-year-old Jay P. Messer, ignored verbal commands to drop the weapon. The officers returned fire and struck Messer, who died of his injuries at the scene. No officers were injured.
Charges were not filed in that incident.
On Oct. 28, 2017, John M. Brandkamp, 28, of the 28000 block of Route U, reportedly fired guns in the direction of a Pettis County Sheriff’s Office deputy and a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper. Deputy Javier Gonzalez returned fire and struck Brandkamp’s arm and leg.
Events began when Gonzalez and MSHP trooper Jerry Hunter responded to a report of a possibly suicidal subject, later identified as Brandkamp. The two officers arrived at Brandkamp’s residence and found him standing in the doorway with a rifle.
Brandkamp fired one bullet toward the officers and retreated into his house, according to the probable cause statement. He came back outside a short time later with a handgun. The officers repeatedly told him to drop his weapon. Brandkamp reportedly fired two more shots toward the officers, according to the statement. Gonzalez then returned fire.
Brandkamp pleaded guilty in December 2018 to two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and was sentenced to four years on the first count and two years on the second count in the Missouri Department of Corrections, to be served consecutively.
“Whenever any kind of encounter between law enforcement and citizens ends in a loss of life, it is highly regrettable. When that loss of life is avoidable, it becomes more so,” Sokoloff wrote. “But where the legal standard for justification on the use of force is met, criminal prosecution is not an available remedy to address it. More training on de-escalation techniques, and sometimes just more experience may be what is needed. The recent spate of these types of avoidable deaths would certainly suggest that a reexamination of training techniques is in order.”
The citizens of this county deserve better than this, the outcome of a simple traffic stop ended with a young woman losing her life. The deputy was not a model employee by no means and now has taken a life unnecessarily. I think he should have been tried and let a jury decide if he “felt” threatened. Officer safety in not more valuable than human life. I now better understand clearer how black people must feel when this happens and it seems to happen much more often and unnecessary.
