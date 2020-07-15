The Sedalia Fire Department reported no injuries after a two-story residential fire early Tuesday morning in the 500 block of West Fifth Street.
SFD Deputy Fire Chief Matt Irwin told the Democrat the call came in at 4:38 a.m. and the first engine was on scene at 4:40 a.m.
“First arriving engine had smoke pushing from the east,” Irwin told the Democrat. “When they got out they did a quick survey of the house and decided they had a fire on the second floor. They took a hose line in and they did an aggressive interior attack and got the fire put out relatively quickly.”
Irwin said residents were in the bottom apartment but no one was in the second-floor apartment at the time of the fire.
“They (SFD) were able to recover an animal that had passed away,” Irwin said. “Then we spent most of the rest of the morning doing some investigative work and doing some salvage and overhaul. Making sure we had all of our hotspots out.”
The last unit cleared the scene at 9:23 a.m., according to Irwin. Irwin said there is “significant” fire conditions in the second floor apartment although the fire damage was confined to the second floor. There is also smoke and water damage throughout the rest of the residence. Irwin said three residents have been displaced by the fire and the American Red Cross is working with them.
The cause of the fire is still undetermined and the Missouri State Fire Marshal is investigating. It remains an open investigation, Irwin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.