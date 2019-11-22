A downtown Sedalia shop is expanding its offerings while three other stores will no longer be in business.
Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Market Place
A father and daughter duo are working to keep their late wife and mother’s vision for her store alive.
Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Market Place, 515 S. Ohio Ave., was opened several years ago by Carolyn Miller with a wide variety of vintage apparel, antiques, home goods and other products. Some of the items were acquired by Miller while others were sold in vendor booths rented by locals. Miller died in August but her daughter, Kendra Taylor, has started managing the store while Miller’s husband, Harvey Miller, took over ownership. Just last week, the pair opened up the second floor for more vendor space, something they said Carolyn had hoped to do. She originally used the second floor as a fashion museum but had a vision to create more booths for the market place, Taylor said.
Taylor said the second floor will also eventually include Mimi’s Boutique, which will house more vintage clothing.
Vendors of any kind are welcome to rent a booth. Taylor and Harvey said they are looking for anything from antiques to vintage clothing, jewelry and purses, to flea market offerings and repurposed items. Vendors pay only a flat rental fee; there is no commission. So far about 15 booths have been rented and there is room for about 15 more.
“All our dealers are wonderful and they have a good time,” Taylor said. “I talked to a dealer the other day and she said it’s like a little family, we all get along and encourage each other.”
Harvey said some customers have asked about the future of Nostalgia after Carolyn died. They plan to keep the store open “in memory of her because it was her vision,” he said.
“Vintage was her passion, she loved anything nostalgic, which is about the name Nostalgia. She wanted the store to feel like you were coming back in time with all the vintage, nostalgic items,” Taylor added. “We’ve gotten a lot of that, customers say it’s like stepping back in time seeing things they had when they were little. We like to create that atmosphere too, hence the 1950s tree my mom had with the color wheel. We just hope that we are doing her proud.”
From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, the store will host Have Yourself a Vintage Little Christmas to serve as a grand opening for the new space. Customers can enjoy cookies and hot chocolate while browsing items and visiting with Santa and Mrs. Claus.
To rent a booth or for more information, call Nostalgia at 660-851-2749 or visit facebook.com/NostalgiaVintageApparel.
Sears
Another national retailer has closed its doors in Sedalia.
Sears Hometown Store, 3117 W. Broadway Blvd. in the Thompson Hills Shopping Center, recently closed after hosting a liquidation sale last month.
The locally-owned and operated appliance store is just the latest in a long list of Sears locations to close across the country. For decades, Sears has been known for selling refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, washers and dryers, dishwashers, tools, hardware, and lawnmowers.
L&B Animal Health Supply
A locally owned animal supply store will be closing next week.
L&B Animal Health Supply, 3905 S. Limit Ave. Suite C, has been in operation for four and a half years, according to Lindsey Metzner. She said the store’s last day will be Wednesday, Nov. 27. The business is hosting a liquidation sale until that time.
“Thank you all for your continued loyalty and patronage,” Metzner wrote on the business’ Facebook page. “It has been a pleasure getting to know and serve the Sedalia community. We hope that we have been successful in our aim to offer excellent products and maintain excellent customer service. I will miss so many of the relationships built by this business and sincerely hope to keep in touch. Good luck to each and every one of you in your future endeavors.”
KC Baby Back Ribs
A recently-opened barbecue restaurant in east Sedalia has already closed.
KC Baby Back Ribs, 1403 E. Broadway Blvd., opened in May, much to the excitement of many Sedalians who were pleased to have a restaurant on Sedalia’s east side. An employee at the business’ Oak Grove location confirmed to the Democrat that the Sedalia restaurant closed at the end of last week.
The Democrat could not reach owner Jim White for comment by press time. He told the Democrat in June that he originally purchased the Sedalia building for freezer space, smoking more meat for the Oak Grove location and shipping barbecue. He eventually wanted to open a restaurant in a different location but decided to open the restaurant on East Broadway this summer, which he said was an “impromptu thing.”
