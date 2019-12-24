Editor's note: This article has been updated to clarify information about when Nucor Sedalia will open.
Since the announcement was made in 2017, Nucor Sedalia is on schedule to open in January 2020.
Nucor Steel announced it was constructing a new steel rebar micro mill in Sedalia in November 2017. Since then, construction has been progressing and the rolling mill has been commissioned.
Vice President and General Manager Kevin Van de Ven said the facility is “coming down the home stretch right now.” The facility’s rolling mill is being commissioned, which means it is being tested.
“What we’ll eventually do is we’ll make the liquid metal that provides the rolling mill with the steel that will go directly into the rolling mill,” Van de Ven said. “In order to start up with that, once we have a vessel of liquid metal, the rolling mill has to be in condition and ready to receive it...How we do that is we buy a billet instead of making the billet here, and reheat it and roll it into the various sizes that we’re going to produce here.”
Van de Ven said workers have moved from their temporary trailers into their administrative offices. He also said both the roll mill and the power supply are “ready to go.” The last major pieces of construction the facility needs to complete are the hydraulics and electrical portions of the melt shop.
“The melt shop, we are just completing the very last part of construction (which) is to complete the hydraulics and electrical work,” he said. “All the mechanical work in the melt shop is done. We are weeks away from starting up the melt shop.”
The facility still has some cosmetic work to finish, but they can start production without it all being done.
“We can start up without that in place,” Van de Ven said. “We’ve got to plant grass, build roads. It’s called our final site work. We’ll continue that final site work to get everything properly conditioned.”
One “neat’ thing, according to Van de Ven, is the facility’s choice of marking for the bars they produce.
“They (rebars) come in different sizes and different diameters,” Van de Ven explained. “You can see it’s an 11 bar. There are marks that you put on your steel. Every producer has a unique mark — if there was a problem in the field or you needed to trace the steel back to somewhere with the unique mark. You can decide what you want to put on there.
“On our steel, in Sedalia, you can see we’ve got a musical note kind of to honor our history here and Scott Joplin. We thought it would be kind of neat. If you go out and see rebar lying around that’s got a musical note on it you’ll know it was produced here in Sedalia.”
Van de Ven said the facility’s target start date has always been the fourth quarter of 2019, which he thinks they should be close to hitting.
“We’re going to be real close to that,” he explained. “If we don't make that date we’ll miss it by days. A project like this that’s taking just about two years to construct the mill, I'm very pleased with us staying on schedule.”
Van de Ven also said the facility has hired just over 160 people and plans on hiring a fourth crew early next year. He has been “very pleased” with the individuals the facility has hired so far.
“We’re very pleased with the quality of teammates we've been able to hire locally,” he said. “We couldn't be happier with the quality of the team we’ve put together. It’s an excellent group. We look forward to getting started here shortly.”
Sedalia Nucor Electrical Supervisor Dennis Zimmerman echoed Van de Ven’s statements.
“I’ll just say that especially with the local people, we’ve got some really, really good people from the Sedalia area,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve been very, very impressed with the town, with the quality of people we’ve been able to get. It’s been awesome, really great.”
