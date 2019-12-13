KNOB NOSTER — Local Christmas tree farms are feeling the effect of a reported tree shortage that has been in the making for the last five years.
News sources across the country are reporting the shortage is due to climate change affecting the weather and also the 2008 Great Recession. The recession caused farmers to either stop planting trees or to reduce the number of seedlings planted on their farms.
The National Christmas Tree Association has said it isn’t actually a shortage of trees but a tighter market because fewer trees are being planted.
Jeff and Lynette Corbett, owners of Spring Branch Acres LLC near Knob Noster, have noticed a decline for the last three years. Jeff attributes the decline to drought conditions. The couple, who have been in business since 2007, said it normally takes six years for a tree to grow tall enough to be cut for a Christmas tree.
Dan and Krystal Whitfield, owners of Luther & Loxy in the Pines near La Monte, have reported losing many trees this year due to unpredictable weather patterns. The Whitfields have been in business since 2013.
To round out their tree stock, Lynette said they order pre-cut Fraser Firs and Balsam White Pines from a farm in Michigan each year. They found this year the Fraser, which is “supposedly the No. 1 sought after Christmas tree in the industry,” was short on supply.
“The tree farm we buy from, to fill their customers’ orders they are expanding out to other tree farms, because they’re short,” she noted.
The tight market is also affecting the 15 acres of Scotch pines growing on the Corbett property. Lynette said when ordering seedlings, she’s finding an order must be sent into the nurseries by December or the selection runs low.
Christmas trees are costing more this year. The Corbetts have had to increase prices due to having to pay more for sought after pre-cut trees.
“It just starts rolling downhill,” she noted. “When your supplier increases (prices), you increase here too. I’ve been trying to do it slowly, but some of them have gone up pretty fast.
“We’re out here in the ag industry, we’re not in the metropolitan areas,” she continued. “You have to stay in the price range in your area.”
Jeff added the drought in recent years has contributed to slower selling seasons.
“It got so dry, you know,” he said. “Those trees are supposed to grow a foot a year … they are only growing 6 inches a year.
“It all starts from when you get your seedlings in,” he continued. “You can go out here and plant 2,000 trees, but in that six years you may only get half of them to survive.”
Lynette added the weather has been “pretty extreme” either being very wet or very dry.
“It shifts throughout the year and that’s tough on them,” she said.
Krystal Whitfield said by phone Thursday the weather has also played a big part in tree survival at their La Monte farm.
“The heat and the wet together, we lost lots, and lots and lots of trees in the field as a result of that,” she noted. “I don’t know if you’d call it a shortage, because we’ve had enough to supply to our customers, but we certainly are limited.
“It will probably impact our future years,” she continued. “In two or three years, maybe even more than this year. (The weather) has definitely impacted it for sure.”
Both farms will close for the season on Saturday. The Corbetts said they will close a little early this year at 1 p.m. Saturday due to the tighter market.
“You hate to shut it down, but we’ve got to look out for next year too,” Jeff noted.
He said it will take them six years to come out ahead.
“All we can do is plant more trees,” he added.
Spring Branch Acres LLC is at 730 NE state Route FF near Knob Noster. Luther & Loxy in the Pines is at 15508 Crystal Springs Rd. near La Monte.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.