Christmas is coming a little early this year for some Pettis County children.
Williams Woody Nissan will host its 13th annual Sedalia/Pettis County Area Children’s Christmas Event on Dec. 7 to help area children buy Christmas presents.
Williams Woody raises all the funds for the event each year, which purchases $100 Walmart gift cards for lower-income children to use to buy Christmas presents. Williams Woody Nissan owner Jackie Woody explained the dealership partners with the Missouri Valley Community Action Agency, which places children in need of assistance with the dealership for the event.
“They have so many children in their classrooms and they in turn look at the children that they think most need the assistance,” Woody explained. “Then they pick so many children out of each classroom.”
The dealership and the MVCAA then meet the families and children at Walmart where they are given their gift cards to shop.
“The kiddos come with their parents and they buy toys, clothes and PJs and coats and everything and it’s so heartwarming because they are always so thankful,” Woody said.
Woody explained the dealership began the event to fill a need in the community for helping less fortunate children.
“So we just began under that pretense doing it here at the dealership and driving them to Walmart. Then it got so big we couldn’t fit them in the showroom anymore,” she said. “It just has grown every year. It’s just a really awesome experience. I can say this faithfully, 100% of every dollar we earn goes right to the kids.”
The families are not the only ones who are there to shop with the kids. Various volunteers from agencies including the Sedalia Fire Department and Pettis County Ambulance District come to help the kids find the perfect items. The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office have also been asked to participate this year with the event’s growing numbers.
The Sedalia Police Department has been involved in the event every year and has been using the event in conjunction with the national Shop With a Cop event in the last few years.
“The benefit of this one is if we went out on our own and did our own Shop With a Cop event we’d maybe have a handful of kids,” SPD Corporal Kevin Klein said. “With this one, we get to interact with tons of them and their families so it just makes sense for us to be involved with this well-established event.”
Officers and emergency response workers are paired with a family and go out in time slots throughout the event.
“The officers try to help make sure they don’t go over that $100 mark,” Klein said. “Last year they had so many that we’d get done with one family and come back and go right back with another. It was a continuous four-hour cycle of shopping.”
Klein said SPD employees enjoy the event and he already has 15 who have volunteered to help this year. An SPD press release stated it was not uncommon to “catch the officers trying out some of the toys or test-driving a bicycle, to ensure the kids are getting just the right one.”
Klein said the event offers the department a chance to interact with local kids in a positive environment, which isn’t always the case for law enforcement. Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said the event is great at helping SPD build relationships within the community.
“It’s just one of the things that really help on the community policing side,” Wirt said. “It’s about the interactions and the relationships. It’s more about having those relationships with the kids and having positive interactions with them ... Hopefully establishing these relationships with the kids lasts and is something positive in their life.”
The event helped 140 children last year and Woody’s goal is to help 150 this year. Donations are still being accepted and can be taken to Williams Woody Nissan, 3600 S. Limit Ave.
