Open Door Service Center received a $27,695 grant from Tyson Foods last week that helped purchase a modified forklift, or walkie stacker, along with several other amenities.
The walkie stacker was purchased through Shoppa’s Mid-America for $10,695 and was delivered Friday by personnel from Tyson and Shoppa.
On Monday, Open Door Executive Director Amanda Davis and Director of Development Jennifer Taylor said the grant through the Tyson Foundation Community Pantry Program was approved in April. Besides the walkie stacker, it also includes $2,000 for organizing volunteers to help with food distribution and a media campaign to develop new volunteers plus $15,000 to help distribute food to the community Monday through Friday and cleaning supplies for the Open Door Soup Kitchen.
“Hunger relief is the primary way Tyson Foods has given back,” Taylor said. “A grant for $27,695 will support our general operations, helped us purchase a new walkie stacker and that will mean more meals to more people in our community.”
Davis said the walkie stacker is a smaller version of a forklift.
“I think we’re just blessed because I’ve seen the warehouse crew stack and unstack boxes,” Davis added. “And everybody’s been breaking their backs for so many years lifting heavy food.
“This walkie stacker is going to make production so much faster and easier on everybody,” she continued. “I think we almost cried on Friday … it was a good thing.”
Davis said the grant is something Open Door can write for each year.
Taylor said since the first of the year, Tyson has also donated more than 99,000 pounds of meat to the pantry for COVID-19 relief. Since Open Door can’t store all of it at one time, Phil Latta, warehouse manager at the local Tyson company, keeps the meat at Tyson and makes it available by truck once a week.
“Since the restaurant demand is slow right now due to COVID, Tyson has all the product available to donate,” Davis explained. “So, when they do have product it goes to the Community Pantry Partners.
“We get a call from Arkansas …” she continued. “And they see if we have any room to take in (meat). This last time it was a truckload of about 22 to 24 pallets of boneless skinless chicken.”
Davis said while Tyson was at Open Door last week, they brought a crew from Springfield to look at the center’s cooler.
“They are going to see what they can do to rebuild it so it can last, hopefully, another 20 years,” she noted. “It’s about 20-years-old and all the parts for it are obsolete. We needed our freezer first, but now we have to work on our cooler.”
Davis said she feels the community is fortunate to have Tyson Foods near Sedalia.
“With Tyson being able to hand out all this meat, people are getting fed,” she noted. “Our meat boxes that are going out are doubled. I just feel that we’re serving more meals right now with Tyson’s meat.”
Taylor added she appreciates how the Sedalia Tyson and Arkansas Tyson businesses have pulled together to help Open Door.
