Through a generous, anonymous donation of material and with the help of volunteers from Nucor Steel Sedalia LLC, Open Door Warehouse will soon have a new pallet racking system to store food in case of a disaster.
Open Door Director of Development Tim Postuma said the new racks will double the amount of food the center can maintain and store.
“One of the things we’re working on is being disaster prepared,” Postuma explained. “’With that being said, not only being disaster prepared for Pettis County, because that’s who we serve, but disaster prepared for if food banks have to rely on us to store food.
“Or if Marshall got hit, or if Warrensburg got hit by a disaster,” he continued. “We need to make sure that not only can we take our food that we get once a week, but we can also take additional trucks, for those who were affected by the disaster.”
Postuma added he just returned from the Annual Agency Conference in Columbia where they discussed food pantries and food banks needing to have resources or food storage areas in mind and on hand in case of a disaster.
“They are just trying to put an emphasis on the ‘what if scenario,’” he noted. “To make sure that we’re established enough to able to answer the call that is needed. Luckily the first phase of being disaster prepared is having a racking system installed.”
Before the additional system was installed Open Door was able to receive 16,000 to 20,000 pounds of food a week. The new pallet racking system being installed Tuesday by Nucor volunteers Rob Carnes, Justin Keys and Jay Malmberg will double the amount of food received each week.
“We reached out to Nucor last week and they sent over a team,” Postuma said. “They are getting it installed for us. Anytime big companies come and do things like this, it’s really huge for the community.
“We are just trying to be ready for the community that we serve, and those affected near us,” he continued. “It can benefit the community knowing Open Door is available to help out more people.”
