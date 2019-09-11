Open Door Service Center will host its inaugural Food Truck FUNdraiser next weekend in honor of Hunger Action Month in September.
Open Door has helped Pettis County residents in a number of ways since being founded in the 1970s, but it primarily supports the community by seeking to eliminate food insecurity through its food pantry and soup kitchen.
“One in five children in Pettis County have food insecurity so we’re going to do what we can to lower that number,” Marketing and Development Director Tim Postuma said. “We serve an average of 1,700 to 1,800 families each month and on average serve 1,200 meals in our soup kitchen for those who can’t afford meals. We see an increase during summer and holidays, especially with kiddos. We’re just trying to help the local community with seniors, veterans or just people going through a tough time.”
Postuma said he got the idea for a food truck fundraiser in Sedalia after attending similar events in other cities. Creating a local version became a focus for him since being hired at Open Door this spring. Six food trucks will be at this year’s event and if at least 400 people attend, Postuma said he already has nine confirmed for 2020’s event.
Postuma said 100% of ticket sales will go toward expenses at Open Door that aren’t covered by grants, mainly at the soup kitchen and food pantry to go along with Hunger Action Month.
“Some things are hard to write grants for like operational costs, which isn’t a big one because the thrift store covers that, paper goods, extra meals in the summer and winter when we see an increase — that’s hard to come by and it costs a lot,” Postuma said. “Maintenance-wise, we have not only the soup kitchen and pantry but the thrift store … so just maintenance, that’s constantly going on and you just can't write grants for that.
“The community has helped a lot and supported Open Door since it opened,” he added. “As the population gets bigger, we’ll need more help and funding with that along with grants and fundraisers.”
The event also includes live music from Jayson Williams and friends, a car smash, a golf cart rodeo, bounce houses, and small carnival games for kids. Beer will be available for purchase.
The cost to enter the festival is $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 4 and older; youth tickets include five free carnival game tickets. Tickets can be purchased at Open Door Thrift Store, 612 S. Hancock Ave., or at the event.
The fundraiser will be hosted from 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Sedalia Shrine Club, 1375 Elm Hills Blvd. For more information, contact Open Door at 660-827-1613 or visit facebook.com/OpenDoorSedaliaMissouri.
