For well over a century, the Osage Chapter National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution has served the local area. The chapter that began in 1898 with 12 members and now has 58, has persevered through multiple wars including the war on COVID-19.
Six members, dressed in period clothing, met the Democrat Thursday morning on the lawn of the First United Methodist Church to discuss the chapter’s history and community involvement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, chapter meetings have been canceled for two months, although Regent Pat Palmer said they tentatively plan to resume in June. Members have been staying in touch on social media and through a newsletter.
Palmer said a recent community project for the chapter is the donation of a park bench to the Trail’s End Monument on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.
“We donated money and we plan to do a little dedication ceremony, very short next Tuesday,” she added.
Chaplain Susan Rouchka said the chapter has also been busy cleaning all the Revolutionary War soldiers’ headstones in Pettis County.
“Members have compiled many volumes of tombstone inscriptions from cemeteries in Pettis County, the records are published in books at the Sedalia Public Library,” she noted. “In 2014, the Osage proofread and digitized over 8,600 cemetery records as volunteers for the City of Sedalia for Crown Hill Cemetery’s records to be accessed online. Historical preservation projects include cleaning and repairing veteran’s cemetery stones.”
Palmer, Regent Elect Loretta Klein and member Linda Reed addressed the importance of the organization. Reed said DAR, which is nonpolitical and nonprofit, emphasizes education, patriotism and historical preservation.
“To be eligible to be a member, you have to be able to trace your (direct) lineage back to the Revolutionary War,” Palmer explained. “You have to be able to prove it.”
The women said it takes work and research to obtain proof of lineage, but they are there to help anyone interested in becoming a member.
Reed is a direct descendent of Lt. Adam Calhoun Scott, 1746-1831, whose marker is at the Revolutionary War Memorial at Crown Hill Cemetery. She said his marker was unveiled Nov. 2, 1916, at the Pettis County Courthouse.
“The marker at Crown Hill was placed 101 years ago and the DAR did it,” she noted.
Osage DAR members often sew or buy vintage clothing to wear to public events such as the Sedalia Area Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas Parade and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department’s Fourth of July Parade.
Klein said after researching revolutionary-style clothing she probably worked on her dress for a month. The soft-blue dress with a tie in the front and lacy mid-length sleeves has a flower-patterned mid-bodice trimmed in white ricrac.
“I took a pattern and then I worked it out,” she said. “My next one is going to be my plaid, my Gordon plaid that was my first patriot.
“And the top is going to be a little different because I will have made it out of another dress,” she continued. “Women (back then) were industrious.”
Della Cline chose a 1920s-style black lace dress covered with a crocheted mid-length jacket.
“My jacket is old, I bought it at an antique store in Clinton 20 years ago,” Cline said. “And this is an April Cornell dress … and I just put an antique top over it.”
Other members such as Rouchka created outfits by visiting Nostalgia Vintage Apparel and Marketplace in downtown Sedalia.
“Mine is just a modern dress that I used with an old shawl, and an old hat and old jewelry,” she said. “And, I can use it for a lot of different things.
“A lot of times, I’ll put on a white wig and become Martha Washington,” she continued. “Mine’s pretty versatile because the shirt is actually modern, but it doesn’t look (like) it.”
During its years of service to the community, information provided by Osage DAR states the chapter made 80 pairs of felt slippers that would fit inside Army boots at a cost of 37 cents per pair during World War I. During World War II, the chapter was involved with the American Red Cross and the USO.
“During the years 1970-72, chapter members served as instructors, teaching foreign brides of American servicemen the necessary requirements for American citizenship,” Rouchka noted. “In recent years the Osage has supported the Honor Flight and the Veterans Home in Warrensburg in various endeavors.”
Osage DAR also supports 75 Pettis County veterans who live in care centers by “hosting visitations and luncheons for those who were unable to attend outside events.” And each year they are responsible for giving five scholarships to local schools.
For more information, visit find the “Missouri, Osage Chapter DAR (Daughters of the American Revolution)” Facebook group or email OsageChapterDAR@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.